Williamsburg, VA

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66

Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
BROOKINGS, SD
Miami 80, Stetson 56

MIAMI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cavinder 3-4, Williams 2-3, Roberts 1-2, Harden 0-1, Erjavec 0-3, Lattimore 0-1, Cavinder 0-4, Dwyer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pendande 1, Erjavec 1, Roberts 1) Turnovers: 16 (Lattimore 4, Pendande 2, Erjavec 2, Spearman 2, Cavinder 2, Team 2,...
MIAMI, FL
PORTLAND 91, FLORIDA A&M 54

Percentages: FG .309, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Smith 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Williams 1-2, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Meren 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews, Barrs). Turnovers: 18 (Williams 4, Burnside 3, Eisa 3, Smith 3, Barrs 2, Chatman, Meren, Tillmon). Steals:...
PORTLAND, OR
QUEENS 99, CLINTON COLLEGE 65

Percentages: FG .390, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hammond 2-4, Clarke 1-3, Stone 1-4, Davis 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Ward-Hoyte 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarke 2). Turnovers: 17 (Ward-Hoyte 4, Anderson 3, Clarke 2, Hammond 2, Shannon 2, Stone 2, Davis, Snipe-Campbell). Steals: 4...
QUEENS, NY
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66

S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
BOISE, ID
No. 3 Houston to throw tough defense at Saint Joseph’s

Third-ranked Houston will look to continue to show why it owns its highest preseason ranking since the 1983-84 season when the Cougars face Saint Joseph's in the Veterans Classic on Friday in Annapolis, Md. The Cougars dominated visiting Northern Colorado in a season-opening, 83-36 win on Monday. Marcus Sasser, whose...
HOUSTON, TX

