NBC Chicago

Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst

10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago. He shot 7 for 16 from long range against the Rockets. “I feel like I’m one of the top shooters in the league,” VanVleet said. “The more attempts I get, the better chance I’ve got to make them.”
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101

FOX Sports

Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe (ankle) won't return Monday night for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe will not return Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watanabe was helped to the locker room in the second quarter as he suffered a leg injury. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due a sprained left ankle. Expect more minutes for Cam Thomas and Markieff Morris with Watanabe unavailable.
BROOKLYN, NY
Porterville Recorder

Portland 91, Florida A&M 54

PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points

The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

ARKADELPHIA, AR
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Miami 80, Stetson 56

MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV, and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los Angeles with only 11 available players. Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8. The Jazz shot 56% from the field and made 16 3-pointers in their third straight win, with Markkanen and Clarkson combining for nine. Seven Jazz players scored in double figures.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Portland game Thursday

Thursday’s Western Conference game between New Orleans and Portland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM) features multiple players facing their former teams, including CJ McCollum and Josh Hart. Although his stint in the Rose City consisted of just a half-season, Larry Nance Jr. also has a chance to compete against an ex-club Thursday, but the forward/center’s status vs. Portland is listed as questionable due to a left knee hyperextension. Officially listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
CLEVELAND, OH

