U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford of Missouri’s Western District tells 939 the Eagle that the Justice Department will have monitors outside Cole County polling locations on Tuesday, to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws. Ledford says the DOJ monitors will not go inside the buildings at the polling locations. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer met today with DOJ representatives in Jefferson City to discuss the issue. Secretary Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the Justice Department bypassed his office by contacting the Cole County clerk directly:

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO