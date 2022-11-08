Read full article on original website
Boone County’s clerk predicts a 55 percent voter turnout on Tuesday
More than 700 Boone County residents cast no-excuse absentee ballots on Friday, the largest one-day number since the period began on October 25. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that her office has also had success by taking no-excuse absentee voting directly to the community. “We were...
Former Missouri Democratic lawmaker elected Boone County presiding commissioner
Boone County voters have elected former State Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) as presiding commissioner. Mr. Kendrick served three terms in the Missouri House from 2015-2020, and served as the Missouri House Budget Committee’s ranking Democrat. Kendrick defeated businesswoman Connie Leipard by a final vote of 34,505 to 26,729. Mr. Kendrick will replace retiring presiding commissioner Dan Atwill.
Boone County’s voter turnout is 27 percent and growing
Boone County’s clerk says more than 30,000 registered voters have cast ballots thus far in today’s general election. That includes those who cast absentee ballots. Boone County’s voter turnout is now 27 percent and growing. Polls are open until 7 tonight and you’ll be able to vote,...
Boone County’s outgoing presiding commissioner praises EquipmentShare expansion; says Chapter 100 has worked
Boone County’s presiding commissioner is praising EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia. Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill tells 939 the Eagle that it’s an exciting time, adding that they’ve had good fortune with Chapter 100 allocations, which are tax incentives. “That’s a tax...
(AUDIO): Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discusses DOJ monitors on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford of Missouri’s Western District tells 939 the Eagle that the Justice Department will have monitors outside Cole County polling locations on Tuesday, to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws. Ledford says the DOJ monitors will not go inside the buildings at the polling locations. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer met today with DOJ representatives in Jefferson City to discuss the issue. Secretary Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the Justice Department bypassed his office by contacting the Cole County clerk directly:
Guided tours to be offered Thursday evening at newly-expanded Southern Boone middle school
Thursday evening is your opportunity to tour the newly expanded and renovated Southern Boone middle school in fast-growing Ashland. An open house for the $7.7 million project is this evening from 5 to 6:30, with guided tours taking place at both 5:30 and 6. The project is being funded by...
Chilling court documents describe final moments of Columbia murder victim’s life
A Columbia man charged with killing a woman and her grandmother this weekend has made his initial arraignment and remains jailed without bond today. Boone County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick with two counts of second degree murder for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. 939 the Eagle News was at the Boone County Courthouse on Monday when Derrick was arraigned via video, wearing a jail jumpsuit. He displayed little emotion, telling Judge Tracy Gonzalez that he intends to hire an attorney.
