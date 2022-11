On Thursday, November 10, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will play their second game of the regular season, as they take on the Omaha Mavericks. The Cornhuskers won their opener against Maine 79-66. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel led the way with 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, and three assists. Conversely, Omaha lost their season opener against #5 Kansas 64-89. Last season, the Mavericks had an underwhelming 5-25 overall record. Four of their wins came against Summit League opponents. Here’s when you should tune in to see the game: Date: November 10th Time: 7:00 p.m. CT TV Channel: Big Ten Plus Live Stream: Big Ten Plus Nebraska vs. Nebraska-Omaha injury report:Out Nebraska: G Quaran McPherson Questionable Nebraska: F Derrick WalkerPlayers to watch:Nebraska: G Sam Griesel- 22.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.0 AST F Juwan Gary- 14.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 STL Omaha: G Jaeden Marshall- 13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 STL F Luke Jungers- 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 STL[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7414]11

