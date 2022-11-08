ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Portland 91, Florida A&M 54

FLORIDA A&M (0-2) Barrs 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Chatman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 3-12 6-9 14, Tillmon 5-13 4-7 16, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Burnside 2-3 0-0 4, Eisa 1-4 0-0 2, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 15-22 54. PORTLAND (2-0) Sjolund...
PORTLAND, OR
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
MOBILE, AL
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
AKRON, OH
Cape Central and Poplar Bluff gear up for championship game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southeast Missouri schools are gearing up for a matchup on Friday night, November 11. The Cape Central Tigers host the Poplar Bluff Mules in the Class 5 District 1 Football Championship game. This game is expected to bring many fans to the stadium to...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
All of our 2022-23 Missouri State, high school basketball preseason coverage in one place

Believe it or not, basketball is about to tip off across the Ozarks and we've been rolling out our preseason coverage for Missouri State and our different high schools recently. The majority of our previews heading into the beginning of the season have been made exclusive to subscribers. To best prepare yourself for the season, a subscription will give you in-depth preseason coverage that you won't be able to find anywhere else. ...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

