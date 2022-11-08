The drawing for the record $1.9 billion powerball jackpot has been delayed over security protocols

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets matched all of the numbers on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The next Powerball drawing – set for...
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures
The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
Winning numbers for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot announced
The Powerball jackpot grew to a $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday night's drawing, officials announced. The winning numbers Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and a Powerball of 20. It was still unclear if any winning tickets were sold. If the figure holds and someone indeed wins the grand...
Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Results Revealed After Delay
Results from the record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing are still pending.
Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize
The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1.2 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
US Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 bn
The US Powerball jackpot grew to a staggering $1.9 billion -– the largest prize in world history -– after yet another week without a winner, ensuring a new surge in lottery fever across the country. With no ticket matching the five numbers and the Powerball, the pot rolls over with a grand prize of $1.9 billion up for grabs in Monday's draw, organizers said.
Comments / 0