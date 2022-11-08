ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

ETSU opens season with win over Emory & Henry

(WCYB) — Led by Justice Smith's 20 points along with three others in double-figures, ETSU picked up a season-opening win over Emory & Henry 88-66 Monday night at Freedom Hall to begin the 2022-2023 season. ETSU shot 46 percent from the floor, connecting on 9 3-pointers. The Bucs also...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs learning life lessons in tough season

The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson. “Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to...
wcyb.com

Joe Hugley returns to ETSU with unfinished business

The ETSU men's basketball team has a lot of new faces this season. They also welcome the return of a familiar face in a new roll. Assistant coach Joe Hugley calls ETSU home, even though he only played one season for the Bucs. When former head coach Steve Forbes moved...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU collecting items for it's cold-weather clothing drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Winter is almost here and with it comes the cold weather. The ETSU student-athlete advisory committee is collecting items for its cold-weather clothing drive. They are collecting winter clothes to be donated to the salvation army of Johnson city in early December. Items like...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services experiencing a network attack

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services customers could be experiencing issues due to a network attack. Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services released the following statement on their Facebook page Wednesday. They are actively working to fix the issue. Our customers may be experiencing Internet issues at this time....
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

The holiday season is kicking-off in downtown in Elizabethton Sunday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Main Street Elizabethton is kicking off the holiday season Sunday, with the 25th downtown Annual Christmas Open House. This event is aimed at getting folks in the Christmas spirit so, you will find refreshments, sales, door prizes, and gift wrapping throughout. It's also a good...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
wcyb.com

Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Town of Coeburn honors veterans with memorial

COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Coeburn is honoring their veterans with a veterans memorial display downtown. The Coeburn Improvement Association placed posters of veterans along the railing on Front Street. Jeffrey Proulex with the Association says he saw a similar display in Alabama, and decided to pitch...
COEBURN, VA
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Ballad warns of triple-demic, preparing for potential hospital surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of Ballad Health’s top pediatric and infection experts warned of a potentially rough respiratory illness season ahead. They warned of what could be a lengthy season for influenza, COVID-19 and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said Tuesday that influenza numbers are tripling or […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Kentucky man killed in crash in Wise County, Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia State Police responded to a crash where a Kentucky man was killed, Thursday. According to police, the crash happened on Route 23 Business about a quarter-mile west of Route 606, in Wise County. A Cadillac Deville, driven by Arnold Howell, 69, of...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

3 juveniles arrested following fatal Greeneville shooting, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Three juveniles have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Greeneville last month, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Police responded to the 1000 block Old Asheville Highway just before 3 a.m. on October 30. When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local school receives generous donation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — "We've never had a donation like that. We've never had somebody reach out and want to give us things like that," said athletic director Chelsea Anderson. We were ecstatic that they have given us these funds. Central Elementary was presented with a $7,000 check...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

