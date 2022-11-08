Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
ETSU opens season with win over Emory & Henry
(WCYB) — Led by Justice Smith's 20 points along with three others in double-figures, ETSU picked up a season-opening win over Emory & Henry 88-66 Monday night at Freedom Hall to begin the 2022-2023 season. ETSU shot 46 percent from the floor, connecting on 9 3-pointers. The Bucs also...
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs learning life lessons in tough season
The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson. “Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to...
wcyb.com
Joe Hugley returns to ETSU with unfinished business
The ETSU men's basketball team has a lot of new faces this season. They also welcome the return of a familiar face in a new roll. Assistant coach Joe Hugley calls ETSU home, even though he only played one season for the Bucs. When former head coach Steve Forbes moved...
wcyb.com
ETSU collecting items for it's cold-weather clothing drive
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Winter is almost here and with it comes the cold weather. The ETSU student-athlete advisory committee is collecting items for its cold-weather clothing drive. They are collecting winter clothes to be donated to the salvation army of Johnson city in early December. Items like...
wcyb.com
Bristol Tennessee Essential Services experiencing a network attack
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services customers could be experiencing issues due to a network attack. Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services released the following statement on their Facebook page Wednesday. They are actively working to fix the issue. Our customers may be experiencing Internet issues at this time....
wcyb.com
The holiday season is kicking-off in downtown in Elizabethton Sunday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Main Street Elizabethton is kicking off the holiday season Sunday, with the 25th downtown Annual Christmas Open House. This event is aimed at getting folks in the Christmas spirit so, you will find refreshments, sales, door prizes, and gift wrapping throughout. It's also a good...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
wcyb.com
Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
wcyb.com
Town of Coeburn honors veterans with memorial
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Coeburn is honoring their veterans with a veterans memorial display downtown. The Coeburn Improvement Association placed posters of veterans along the railing on Front Street. Jeffrey Proulex with the Association says he saw a similar display in Alabama, and decided to pitch...
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
wcyb.com
Kingsport-area Appalachian Power customers to see $34 increase in bill on average
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport-area Appalachian Power customers will see their bill increase by an average of $34 beginning this month. Officials said the increase is due to an increase in the cost of coal, natural gas, and purchased power. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
Ballad warns of triple-demic, preparing for potential hospital surge
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of Ballad Health’s top pediatric and infection experts warned of a potentially rough respiratory illness season ahead. They warned of what could be a lengthy season for influenza, COVID-19 and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said Tuesday that influenza numbers are tripling or […]
wcyb.com
Kentucky man killed in crash in Wise County, Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia State Police responded to a crash where a Kentucky man was killed, Thursday. According to police, the crash happened on Route 23 Business about a quarter-mile west of Route 606, in Wise County. A Cadillac Deville, driven by Arnold Howell, 69, of...
wcyb.com
South Carolina man is dead after shooting in Lee County, Virginia, police say
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man is dead in Lee County after allegedly being shot in the face, police say. According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area, regarding a possible gun shot, Saturday.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
wcyb.com
3 juveniles arrested following fatal Greeneville shooting, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Three juveniles have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Greeneville last month, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Police responded to the 1000 block Old Asheville Highway just before 3 a.m. on October 30. When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local school receives generous donation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — "We've never had a donation like that. We've never had somebody reach out and want to give us things like that," said athletic director Chelsea Anderson. We were ecstatic that they have given us these funds. Central Elementary was presented with a $7,000 check...
