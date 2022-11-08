Read full article on original website
Wes Moore tells 11 News his administration will be reflective of Maryland
-- Gov.-elect Wes Moore said he plans to lead Maryland forward as the state enters a new, historic chapter. Don't see governor's election results interactive map? Tap here. EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?. "Progress is not inevitable, but progress is possible in the state...
Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]
History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m. Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Nation's eyes on Maryland's historic election, which set many firsts
-- The nation's eyes are on Maryland, which marked several firsts in the midterm elections. The top tier of elected officials are coming to the table with much diversity. Don't see governor's election results interactive map? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
Analyst discusses Anne Arundel County executive's race which is too close to call
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The race for Anne Arundel County executive remains too close to call. Republican Jessica Haire has an 11,000-vote advantage over Democrat incumbent Steuart Pittman. Analysts consider Anne Arundel County the political center of the state. An area where switching party control has been the norm for the...
Maryland voters share why they went to the polls on Election Day
Hundreds of thousands of voters across Maryland are expected to vote in person on Election Day until the polls close at 8 p.m. statewide. During the 2018 midterm elections, 1.4 million voters went to the polls on Nov. 8 compared to 120,517 mail-in ballots, state data shows. During the 2020 presidential election, there were 439,000 voters who cast ballots in person on Election Day while 1.5 million cast mail-in ballots.
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
Feds, state start task force to intercept guns around Baltimore City
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A federal, state and local effort is intended to stop guns from coming into Baltimore City, officials announced Thursday morning. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan and public safety leaders from across the Baltimore area announced the creation of the Baltimore City Feeder Route Task Force.
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?
BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use by those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies. "Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define...
Discussing election results with politics expert Mileah Kromer
Joining us with an in-depth look on the state races won and ballot questions that have passed across Maryland is director of the Goucher College Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics Mileah Kromer. With a historic win, the first black governor is turning the state blue, what does Wes Moore's win mean for the state of Maryland? Let's talk about the state ballot question getting the most attention-- the legalization in marijuana-- it passes here in Maryland, so what exactly does that mean for Marylanders? Could the state now take a second look at petty marijuana convictions?
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Baltimore passes ballot questions for local police control, term limits, more
Questions A-D These questions pertain to the city securing loans for $14 million for affordable housing; $38 million for construction and repairs of schools buildings and facilities; $36 million for addressing blight, job growth, and other community and economic development; and $72 million for streets, bridges, courthouses, libraries, parks, and other public infrastructure.
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
Maryland Votes To Legalize Marijuana and Elects Wes Moore 63rd Governor
Democrat Wes Moore, a Marine Corps veteran, author, and former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, will be Maryland’s next governor, beating Dan Cox, a Trump-endorsed Republican state delegate. The Associated Press called the race for Moore at 8 p.m., just after polls closed in the state. As of...
Mayor: Action plan provides sustained investment to address squeegee workers in Baltimore
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday released recommendations from the Squeegee Collaborative to address the practice. Following the 11 News I-Team's exclusive report on the Squeegee Collaborative's recommendations, the mayor on Thursday rolled out details of his strategy. The mayor said the working action plan addresses squeegee work in Baltimore, but won't immediately stop it.
What Maryland voters are saying on Election Day
MOUNT RAINIER — Pam Hall is concerned about the state of democracy in the United States, “the temperament of people, the hatred, the unkindness.” She said she wants to keep people who spew hatred out of positions of power. That is why the 59-year-old manager at a...
