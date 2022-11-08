Read full article on original website
Related
wypr.org
Maryland voters share why they went to the polls on Election Day
Hundreds of thousands of voters across Maryland are expected to vote in person on Election Day until the polls close at 8 p.m. statewide. During the 2018 midterm elections, 1.4 million voters went to the polls on Nov. 8 compared to 120,517 mail-in ballots, state data shows. During the 2020 presidential election, there were 439,000 voters who cast ballots in person on Election Day while 1.5 million cast mail-in ballots.
wypr.org
More than 761,300 people have already voted before Election Day in Maryland, see turnout by party
Registered Democrats are casting ballots ahead of Election Day at a disproportionately higher rate, according to data from the state. About 64% of mail-in ballots received through Sunday night and ballots submitted in-person during early voting combined — more than 480,000 ballots — came from registered Democrats, according to an analysis of data from the State Board of Elections. By comparison, about 54% of the 4.1 million eligible active voters in Maryland are registered Democrats.
Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]
History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m. Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
WUSA
Maryland's race for governor
One of the biggest races for Maryland voters tonight is the race for Governor. Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox are vying to win the state's top position.
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
'We can still pull this race': Dan Cox addresses the public about election night
Republican candidate Dan Cox addresses the public about election night. Cox has not conceded the race, even with the announcement of Governor-Elect Wes Moore winning.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Wbaltv.com
Discussing election results with politics expert Mileah Kromer
Joining us with an in-depth look on the state races won and ballot questions that have passed across Maryland is director of the Goucher College Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics Mileah Kromer. With a historic win, the first black governor is turning the state blue, what does Wes Moore's win mean for the state of Maryland? Let's talk about the state ballot question getting the most attention-- the legalization in marijuana-- it passes here in Maryland, so what exactly does that mean for Marylanders? Could the state now take a second look at petty marijuana convictions?
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Harris holds off Mizeur in Maryland's First Congressional District
The Republican incumbent earned more than 60 percent of the vote, defeating Heather Mizeur during Tuesday's General Election.
Wbaltv.com
Explainer: Recreational marijuana passes in Maryland so what's next?
Maryland voters approved Question 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana by a large majority. Don't see Question 4 election results, map above? Tap here. The law takes effect July 1, but there are many questions to answer before then. More than 65% of Maryland voters said "yes," recreational marijuana should...
Wbaltv.com
Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
Wbaltv.com
EXCLUSIVE: State hit by largest sustained Election Day cyberattack warns ‘it’s only going to get worse’
The longest sustained cyberattack against election websites in America on Election Day did not affect any votes but caused disruptions to voters’ efforts to determine their polling locations and access other information, Michael Watson, Mississippi’s secretary of state, said in his first interview about the attack. Watson, the...
WUSA
Wes Moore declared Maryland governor
Democrat Wes Moore has won his bid to be the state's governor, according to the AP. He beat out Republican Dan Cox.
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
WMDT.com
New duo to represent Maryland’s 37B House District
MARYLAND – A familiar face will be returning to represent Maryland’s District 37B in the House of Delegates. And, a political newcomer will be joining him. Unofficial results indicate re-election for Delegate Chris Adams, and a win for Tom Hutchinson as of Wednesday afternoon. Del. Adams pulled in just over 39% of the vote, and Hutchinson was close behind with almost 38% of voters choosing him. Democratic challenger Susan Delean-Botkin holds about 22% of the vote.
Wbaltv.com
Balance of Power: 2022 U.S. Senate midterm election results
11 TV Hill video above: These states could determine balance of power in Congress. Don't see Balance of Power interactive map? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
Here's What You Need To Know About Tuesday's Lunar Eclipse In Maryland, Virginia
The stars are aligning perfectly for those in Maryland and Virginia looking forward to Tuesday morning's total lunar eclipse. A partial eclipse will begin at approximately 4:09 a.m., then, beginning at around 5:15 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the moon will appear a deep shade of red and orange for approximately an hour and a half until nearly 6:45 a.m.
Comments / 0