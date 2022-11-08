ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Judge named American League MVP finalist

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has released the finalists in this year’s awards voting, and in the least surprising news of the offseason, Aaron Judge has been named an AL MVP finalist for the second time in his career. Having clubbed a record-breaking 62 home runs and sitting comfortably as MLB’s leader in WAR, Judge is the prohibitive favorite in a race that features two other deserving candidates were it any other year. He is opposed by Shohei Ohtani — the defending AL MVP — and World Series winner Yordan Alvarez.
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have two BBWAA award finalists

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Just two days after the end of the 2022 season, the Orioles are already front and center in MLB’s offseason news. Last night the league revealed the top three vote-getters for each of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s four major offseason awards — Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year — and the O’s were well represented in the latter two, with Adley Rutschman and Brandon Hyde named finalists in their categories.
Yardbarker

2022 BBWAA Awards Finalists: Rookie Of The Year, Cy Young, Manager Of The Year & MVP

Earlier this week the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) revealed finalists for Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, Manager of the Year and MVP. While there are no major surprises or snubs in terms of the nominees, the Los Angeles Dodgers are represented within two categories: Dave Roberts for Manager of the Year, and Julio Urías for the Cy Young Award.
CALIFORNIA STATE
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: November 9

1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award. 1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs. 1937 -...
Yardbarker

Former Rangers Slugger on Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Texas Rangers slugger Rafael Palmeiro is one of eight players being considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Contemporary Players Era ballot. The ballot was announced on Monday and features players who are not in the Hall of Fame and played the bulk of their career after 1980. Their initial Hall of Fame eligibility has been exhausted.
Yardbarker

2023 MLB Hall Of Fame Contemporary Era Ballot

The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame announced the eight former players who comprise the Contemporary Era ballot that will be reviewed and voted on at the Winter Meetings. The Contemporary Era features players whose primary contributions to the game came between 1980 and the present day. The ballot consists...
