Aaron Judge named American League MVP finalist
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has released the finalists in this year’s awards voting, and in the least surprising news of the offseason, Aaron Judge has been named an AL MVP finalist for the second time in his career. Having clubbed a record-breaking 62 home runs and sitting comfortably as MLB’s leader in WAR, Judge is the prohibitive favorite in a race that features two other deserving candidates were it any other year. He is opposed by Shohei Ohtani — the defending AL MVP — and World Series winner Yordan Alvarez.
Phillies' Thomson Snubbed in BBWAA NL Manager of the Year Nominations
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson was not included among the finalists for Major League Baseball's 'Manager of the Year'.
Paul Goldscmidt Wins 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award Over Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & More Finalists
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and MVP finalist Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award. Goldschmidt bested Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and five other finalists. Betts and Freeman were the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020....
Tuesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have two BBWAA award finalists
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Just two days after the end of the 2022 season, the Orioles are already front and center in MLB’s offseason news. Last night the league revealed the top three vote-getters for each of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s four major offseason awards — Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year — and the O’s were well represented in the latter two, with Adley Rutschman and Brandon Hyde named finalists in their categories.
2022 BBWAA Awards Finalists: Rookie Of The Year, Cy Young, Manager Of The Year & MVP
Earlier this week the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) revealed finalists for Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, Manager of the Year and MVP. While there are no major surprises or snubs in terms of the nominees, the Los Angeles Dodgers are represented within two categories: Dave Roberts for Manager of the Year, and Julio Urías for the Cy Young Award.
This Day in Braves History: November 9
1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award. 1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs. 1937 -...
Former Rangers Slugger on Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Texas Rangers slugger Rafael Palmeiro is one of eight players being considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Contemporary Players Era ballot. The ballot was announced on Monday and features players who are not in the Hall of Fame and played the bulk of their career after 1980. Their initial Hall of Fame eligibility has been exhausted.
2023 MLB Hall Of Fame Contemporary Era Ballot
The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame announced the eight former players who comprise the Contemporary Era ballot that will be reviewed and voted on at the Winter Meetings. The Contemporary Era features players whose primary contributions to the game came between 1980 and the present day. The ballot consists...
Five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter on Baseball Hall of Fame induction, World Series
Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter played for 20 years as a shortstop for the New York Yankees. Jeter joins “CBS Mornings” to share what his recent return to Yankee Stadium meant, his thoughts on the World Series and being a girl dad.
