Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Not all Hawaii voters can use ballot 'curing' to solve their election blues
HONOLULU (KITV)- While many races have been determined, there are still ballots being counted, with some close races still on the line. The final numbers may not be ready until next week. Besides finishing up counting the votes, clerks’ offices all over Hawaii are also moving on right now, to...
KITV.com
Hawaii 2022 midterm election voter turnout lowest in past 5 cycles
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the General Election saw a slightly higher number of voters than in the earlier August primaries, incoming ballots still fell far short of expectations coming out of the state Office of Elections. As of late Tuesday night, only 41% of registered voters had their ballots cast...
KITV.com
Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state's most stubborn problems. “Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing more...
KITV.com
2022 Hawaii Office of Elections General Election Results
The Hawaii Office of Elections is responsible for processing all of the ballots submitted in the Nov. 8 General Election. The ballots must have been submitted by the 7 p.m. deadline, or voters must have been in line before the deadline. The numbers on the Office of Elections’ release includes...
KITV.com
With turnout low on eve of election night, Hawaii voters urged to cast ballots
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As of Monday morning, the state Office of Elections reported about 285,000 people voted so far, roughly 33% of the more than 850,000 people registered to vote. "It's not a very good percentage," Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said. "That is down from the 2020 general election,...
KITV.com
Hawaii General Election 2022: Live Blog
The highly-anticipated third printout is out, and there are some races that have flipped or have gotten closer. One of those such races is the seat for the State Senate District 23, which covers the Windward and North Shore areas of Oahu. Republican challenger Brenton Awa now leads Democratic incumbent Gil Riviere by a mere 145 votes.
KITV.com
Democrats Case, Tokuda win Hawaii’s congressional seats
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District elected a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Democrat Jill Tokuda defated Republican Joe Akana in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands.
KITV.com
Mother-son political duo prepares to make Hawaii history
For decades, State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim (D-Kalihi, Moanalua) has had a post-election routine - sign wave near her alma mater, Farrington High School to thank voters for sending her back to office year after year. Her son, Micah Po'okela Kim Aiu has often joined her on the campaign trail....
KITV.com
Hawaii's midterm election begins November 8 -- with full coverage from KITV4
The General Election in Hawaii officially opens in just a few hours. Voters in the state will be electing several important races including Governor/Lt. Governor, State Senators and House Representatives, Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees, as well as who will represent Hawaii in the U.S. Congress. In Kauai and Maui...
KITV.com
KITV4's Tom George catches up with Brian Schatz after his victory at the Hawaii Convention Center
KITV4's Tom George catches up with US Senate Incumbent Brian Schatz after his victory at the Hawaii Convention Center. 2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP. As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.
KITV.com
Man testifies about Hawaii beating he says was hate crime
HONOLULU (AP) — A white man who says he was a victim of a hate crime when two Native Hawaiian men assaulted him while he was fixing up a home he purchased in their remote Maui village testified Wednesday that his attackers were racially motivated, even though he conceded that no racist comments can be heard in video taken during the 2014 beating.
KITV.com
Hawaii hate crime trial begins for beating of white man
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers representing two Native Hawaiian men don't dispute they brutally assaulted a white man who purchased a house in their remote village on the island of Maui. They acknowledged the 2014 attack was wrong, but they said it wasn't a hate crime, as U.S. prosecutors allege.
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,288 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,288 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,716. The statewide test positivity rate is 5.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
KITV.com
Suspect wanted for rape in Massachusetts thought to be hiding on Kauai
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspect wanted for rape in Massachusetts could be hiding out in Kauai, authorities said. US Marshals are searching for 53-year-old David M. Cataldo. Details about the alleged crime were not released.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Binhi At Ani's Bayanihan Feeding Program cares for Maui seniors
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui community center offers free meals to seniors, to help them keep Aging Well. The nonprofit Binhi At Ani offers a Bayanihan Feeding Program for kupuna on fixed incomes. The nonprofit prepares and delivers free meals to clients at their homes. The kitchen workers at...
KITV.com
Honua Ola and the Food Basket are Working Together to End Hunger in Hawai'i
HILO, HI (Island Life) - Honua Ola is vital to Hawaii’s energy sustainability, and is not only helping the community here, but teaching the next generation of farmers. Warren Lee (President, Honua Ola) shared, “Honua Ola is a power-generating facility. It’s a green facility. We use renewable energy, which is biomass. Also, can use invasive species. We can use it in our plant to create green, renewable energy.”
KITV.com
Residents warned of potential evacuations as a large brush fire burns near Lahaina
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency officials on Maui are warning some residents in the Launiupoko Subdivision of potential evacuations as a large brush fire continues to burn near Lahaina. No official evacuation order has been issued, but Maui Police officers have been going door-to-door in the upper portions of the...
KITV.com
1,200 acre brush fire near Lahaina, Maui prompts second alert for possible evacuation for residents
The fire, which started yesterday, continues to burn in West Maui, above the Launiupoko subdivision. Residents warned of potential evacuations as a large brush fire burns near Lahaina. Fire crews on Maui are still working to douse a large brush fire that threatened residents in the Lahaina area on Tuesday.
KITV.com
Re-Earth Project developed new crop cover technology to create abundant soil
Re-Earth has developed a new crop cover technology to create abundant soil, which could improve food production in Hawaii and throughout the world for generations to come. Sophia Dalby (Marketing Lead, Re-Earth) shared, “Our BYU-Hawaii's Enactus project is our project, Re-Earth, which is this international, social enterprise that really just focuses on soil restoration.” Their project is aimed to help with food security and to increase sustainable agricultural initiatives. Sophia continued, “Our process first started in this island nation called Kiribati, where we realized that they import the vast majority of all their food because they can’t grow it.”
KITV.com
Maui man killed in apparent skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui man died in an apparent skydiving accident at the Hana Airport on Monday. Emergency crews were called out to the Hana Airport just after 3 p.m., According to the Maui Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived they said they found the victim on the ground suffering from critical injuries.
Comments / 0