KITV4's Tom George catches up with US Senate Incumbent Brian Schatz after his victory at the Hawaii Convention Center. 2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP. As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO