Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go head-to-head in a runoff election on Dec. 6. Georgia law requires a candidate in an election to receive a majority of the votes. In the Nov. 8 election between Warnock and Walker, officials said no candidate will reach more than 50% of the vote after every ballot is counted.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO