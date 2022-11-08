ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Diego Channel

No tickets sold with all six Superlotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $41 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor store in...
SAN MATEO, CA
San Diego Channel

LIVE BLOG: California Election Day 2022 updates and results

(KGTV) — With many important races and measures on the ballot, Californians made their voices heard on Election Day 2022. See the blog below for Election Day updates. Alex Padilla was elected to serve a full six-year term as the U.S. Senator representing California. He is the first Latino...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.3% of the vote. A campaign funded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

Pro-abortion rights bills passed in 3 states, anti-abortion bill falls

Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont approved measures that are backed by supporters of abortion rights while a bill in Kentucky supported by proponents of abortion restrictions lost. Another bill pushed by abortion opponents was losing in Montana as of Wednesday morning. Voters in California approved Proposition 1. It asked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

Why 2020 election skeptics want to be poll workers and watchers

Employees of Montgomery County in suburban Philadelphia wheel voting machines into the front hallway of a local high school two weeks before Election Day for poll worker training day. Dozens of poll workers go through a dry-run of procedures before voting starts in Pennsylvania, a state with a close U.S....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
San Diego Channel

Nicole strengthens into rare November hurricane, heads toward Florida’s Atlantic coastline

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in...
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Channel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis projected to win reelection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is projected to win reelection. The Associated Press made the projection around 8 p.m. Eastern. DeSantis is expected to beat his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, by a wide margin. DeSantis was first elected to office in 2018, narrowly beating Democrat Andrew Gillium.
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Channel

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor's Association...
OKLAHOMA STATE
San Diego Channel

How will the Georgia runoff election work?

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go head-to-head in a runoff election on Dec. 6. Georgia law requires a candidate in an election to receive a majority of the votes. In the Nov. 8 election between Warnock and Walker, officials said no candidate will reach more than 50% of the vote after every ballot is counted.
GEORGIA STATE

