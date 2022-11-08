Read full article on original website
No tickets sold with all six Superlotto Plus numbers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $41 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor store in...
LIVE BLOG: California Election Day 2022 updates and results
(KGTV) — With many important races and measures on the ballot, Californians made their voices heard on Election Day 2022. See the blog below for Election Day updates. Alex Padilla was elected to serve a full six-year term as the U.S. Senator representing California. He is the first Latino...
Massachusetts voters approve driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved a law that allows those in the U.S. illegally to obtain a driver’s license. The bill passed by a slim margin in the heavily Democratic state, which was on the receiving end of a plane full of migrants who were sent to the state by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Voters approve California law banning flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians on Tuesday voted to allow a law banning flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice to go into effect. With about a quarter of the ballots counted, Proposition 31 won handily with 76.3% of the vote. A campaign funded...
Pro-abortion rights bills passed in 3 states, anti-abortion bill falls
Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont approved measures that are backed by supporters of abortion rights while a bill in Kentucky supported by proponents of abortion restrictions lost. Another bill pushed by abortion opponents was losing in Montana as of Wednesday morning. Voters in California approved Proposition 1. It asked...
Why 2020 election skeptics want to be poll workers and watchers
Employees of Montgomery County in suburban Philadelphia wheel voting machines into the front hallway of a local high school two weeks before Election Day for poll worker training day. Dozens of poll workers go through a dry-run of procedures before voting starts in Pennsylvania, a state with a close U.S....
Nicole strengthens into rare November hurricane, heads toward Florida’s Atlantic coastline
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in...
Hurricane warning, state of emergency issued as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Storm Nicole will continue to strengthen and will likely strike the east coast of Florida as a hurricane later this week. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the east coast of Florida, from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis projected to win reelection
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is projected to win reelection. The Associated Press made the projection around 8 p.m. Eastern. DeSantis is expected to beat his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, by a wide margin. DeSantis was first elected to office in 2018, narrowly beating Democrat Andrew Gillium.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor's Association...
How will the Georgia runoff election work?
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go head-to-head in a runoff election on Dec. 6. Georgia law requires a candidate in an election to receive a majority of the votes. In the Nov. 8 election between Warnock and Walker, officials said no candidate will reach more than 50% of the vote after every ballot is counted.
