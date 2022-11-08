ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jacob Groves & F Tanner Groves Sam Houston Postgame

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqOlT_0j2X0nCo00

Oklahoma forwards Jacob Groves and Tanner Groves met with the media following OU's 52-51 loss to Sam Houston.

Watch Oklahoma forwards Jacob Groves and Tanner Groves ' full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 52-51 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats on Monday, Nov. 7 in Norman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Baranczyk Signs Two Top Prospects in Williams and Allen

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of two of the nation's top 2023 prospects on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. The Sooners received signed National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who are now officially set...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Signs Four for 2023

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma's Stoops among Big 12's top walk-on success stories

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops is much more than the son of a Hall of Fame football coach. Stoops – whose father, Bob, led the Sooners to the 2000 national title – has gone from walk-on at the beginning of his college career to scholarship player who has started six of his team’s nine games. The fifth-year player has caught 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns this season while providing veteran leadership on a team filled with young players and transfers. “You want to have a whole locker room full of guys like that,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “You want young people of excellence. You want as many guys like him as you can. You hope other people learn from them.” Stoops was Oklahoma’s nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the top player in the nation who started his career as a walk-on. Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won the honor twice.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
NORMAN, OK
kfdi.com

FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma

Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
CHICKASHA, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy