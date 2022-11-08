GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day and D.H. Conley star girls basketball player Kylah Silver made her commitment to UNC Wilmington official tonight signing her National Letter of Intent. The 1,000 point scorer announced her commitment on Twitter last month. Getting the chance to put the pen to paper in her home gym is a dream come true.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO