Pueblo, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”

Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains

Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States

The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one

140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives

Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

