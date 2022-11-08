Read full article on original website
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
coloradosun.com
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
FOX21News.com
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
KDVR.com
Live Results: Colorado District 3 | Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the race with incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch. Results below in the U.S. House race come from The Associated Press.
Ski country counties massively favor legalization of 'magic mushrooms' in Colorado
While the verdict is still out on Colorado's Proposition 122, which would legalize 'magic mushrooms,' early signs show that Colorado's ski country is heavily in favor of the move to decriminalize the fungi. A county-by-county breakdown shows that most mountain towns seem to be in support of the measure. At...
87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains
Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
Live results from Colorado District 3: Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch.
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
The Ultimate Colorado National Parks and Monuments Road Trip
We're taking the ultimate road trip around the state of Colorado to visit all the National Parks and Monuments in our state. If you've ever dreamed of making this trip we are about to help you game plan. We're gonna make a counter-clockwise loop around the state making 13 stops....
Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one
140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
Psychedelic mushroom campaign declares victory on decriminalization in Colorado
The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado and set up a regulated framework for their consumption declared victory on Wednesday evening.
Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives
Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...
Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat
In a tight race for Colorado's newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
Here’s Why It’s Critical to Stay in Your Lane Driving in Colorado
Colorado roads and highways can be difficult to drive with winding roads and mountain passes, but there's one thing that can help all drivers stay safe. According to a new report released by the Colorado State Patrol, the top cause of fatal crashes from 2019 to 2021 was lane violations.
