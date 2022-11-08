ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City homicide suspect formally charged with murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager suspected of fatally shooting his cousin and a friend has been formally charged with murder. Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis on Tuesday filed trial information charging Joseph Cruz with two counts of second-degree murder. District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler scheduled arraignment for Nov....
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.7.22: Leeds Stabbing, Tyson CFO Arrested, and Election Preview

Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say “is armed and dangerous” after a stabbing this morning in Leeds. Investigators say the victim drove to a convenience store around 7:30 for help, saying she had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 37-year-old Faron Starr. A SWAT team searched a home nearby but did not find the suspect. Leeds Elementary School did go into lockdown as a precaution.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Marijuana votes fall in South Dakota, locally in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — It was a bad night for people pushing for the recreational use of marijuana in South Dakota. Voters rejected a renewed effort to legalize recreational marijuana in the Rushmore state. It was initially approved alongside medical marijuana in 2020, but the state supreme court ruled the recreational aspect of that vote was illegal and forced supporters to try again.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county. Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan, who has himself endorsed the amendment, said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who illegally possessed a gun has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. Antwoine Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kynt1450.com

Woman Murdered in Yankton

The Yankton Police Department says that they were advised of a deceased female on Whiting Drive in Yankton Sunday night at approximately 8 pm. Officers are reporting that upon arrival, they were able to confirm a deceased female and began a homicide investigation. YPD says that they identified Trevor Wayne...
YANKTON, SD
Western Iowa Today

Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash

(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy