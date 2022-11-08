Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years for possessing ammunition as a felon
The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have the man's fingerprints on them.
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City homicide suspect formally charged with murder
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager suspected of fatally shooting his cousin and a friend has been formally charged with murder. Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis on Tuesday filed trial information charging Joseph Cruz with two counts of second-degree murder. District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler scheduled arraignment for Nov....
kwit.org
NEWS 11.7.22: Leeds Stabbing, Tyson CFO Arrested, and Election Preview
Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say “is armed and dangerous” after a stabbing this morning in Leeds. Investigators say the victim drove to a convenience store around 7:30 for help, saying she had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 37-year-old Faron Starr. A SWAT team searched a home nearby but did not find the suspect. Leeds Elementary School did go into lockdown as a precaution.
siouxlandnews.com
Marijuana votes fall in South Dakota, locally in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — It was a bad night for people pushing for the recreational use of marijuana in South Dakota. Voters rejected a renewed effort to legalize recreational marijuana in the Rushmore state. It was initially approved alongside medical marijuana in 2020, but the state supreme court ruled the recreational aspect of that vote was illegal and forced supporters to try again.
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
siouxlandnews.com
Investigation launched after allegations of voting persuasion in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An investigation is underway at a Woodbury County early voting site after allegations of voting persuasion. Sheriff Chad Sheehan confirmed to Siouxland News that there is an active investigation into the matter. The Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC) claims to have received reports of a polling...
Clay Co., SD, vote for courthouse renovation passes
A bond measure in Clay County, S.D., passed Tuesday night.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county. Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan, who has himself endorsed the amendment, said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.
Iowa Firearms Coalition alleges voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County
The Iowa Firearms Coalition is alleging voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who illegally possessed a gun has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. Antwoine Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.
Missing Siouxland 15-year-old located, SCPD says
According to the Sioux City Police Department, Arayah has been located.
siouxlandnews.com
Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
siouxlandnews.com
Man convicted of murdering young Sioux City woman in Colorado in 1980s heads to prison
DENVER, CO — The Colorado man convicted in September of murdering a Sioux City native in the 1980s will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 71-year-old Allan Phillips received that life sentence in a Denver courtroom. He was convicted of killing Annette Schnee of Sioux City and Bobbi Jo Olberholzer in January of 1982.
Sioux City Journal
Steve King, former Iowa Congressman, speaks at Woodbury County Republicans election watch party
Steve King, former Iowa Congressman, talks about electing conservatives during an election watch party held by the Woodbury County Republicans Tuesday night. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
kynt1450.com
Woman Murdered in Yankton
The Yankton Police Department says that they were advised of a deceased female on Whiting Drive in Yankton Sunday night at approximately 8 pm. Officers are reporting that upon arrival, they were able to confirm a deceased female and began a homicide investigation. YPD says that they identified Trevor Wayne...
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
Comments / 0