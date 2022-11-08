Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pat McAfee has interesting response to Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates praised the franchise icon, but thinks the team will struggle. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s...
Insider: Why Jim Irsay picked Jeff Saturday to be the Colts' interim coach
INDIANAPOLIS - Jim Irsay sat at a podium with his new interim head coach to his left, a man who played 13 years for his franchise and is in its Ring of Honor but has never coached a day in college or the NFL until now. Now, Saturday is the...
Tony Dungy tells Dan Patrick he would have tried to talk Jim Irsay out of Colts' coaching change
“As a fan and a former Colt, I would have said ‘hey, Jim, you’ve got as many wins as the Rams. ... Get this going. Stay with Frank,'" Tony Dungy said.
Jeff Saturday Has 1-Word Reaction To Jim Irsay Offering Him Job
Jeff Saturday was also surprised to become the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach. During Monday's press conference, via ESPN's Field Yates, the former All-Pro center admitted that he was stunned to get offered the position. "Shocked would be an understatement," Saturday said. Per Will Brinson of CBS Sports, Saturday said...
Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich
The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
WIBC.com
Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
Jeff Saturday is 'beloved in Indianapolis': Pat McAfee reacts to Colts coaching news
Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
WISH-TV
‘Good job, Jim Irsay’: Fans react to Colts firing head coach Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former center Jeff Saturday to serve as the interim team leader. Some Indianapolis Colts fans believe Irsay made the right decision as the football team goes through a tough season. The Colts have not...
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
Colts owner Jim Irsay dismisses Rooney Rule-related criticism of Jeff Saturday hire
INDIANAPOLIS — The news that the Colts hired former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to be the team’s interim coach despite his lack of experience as a professional coach prompted NFL media around the country to suggest that the hire shined a light on the league’s issues hiring minority coaches.
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
Colts GM Chris Ballard’s fate for 2023 revealed after Frank Reich firing
Following the firing of head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts held a press conference announcing former center Jeff Saturday as the interim coach later in the evening. At the event, Colts owner Jim Irsay fielded questions from the media, including queries about the job security of general manager Chris Ballard. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Irsay shared that he “of course” expects Ballard to be around in 2023, calling the executive “a winner.”
Saturday Was ‘Shocked’ When Colts’ Irsay Offered Him Coaching Job
The Colts stunned the NFL world Monday with the decision to hire the franchise legend following the firing of Frank Reich.
Colts hire Jeff Saturday: Takeaways from introductory press conference
The Indianapolis Colts held a press conference Monday night introducing Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, taking over for Frank Reich, who was fired earlier in the day. The press conference, which was moved back twice after its initial announcement, featured owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and Saturday himself.
Micah Parsons Openly Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
Dallas was one of the four teams the free agent said had reached out to him.
NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study
The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday's report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
Comments / 0