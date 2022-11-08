By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer BOSTON - Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night to earn their fourth straight victory. Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for Boston, which hasn't scored fewer than 109 points in each of its wins this season. After scoring just five points during a quiet first half, Tatum had 16 points in the first five minutes in the third quarter to help the Celtics take control. He also got his teammates involved, at...

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO