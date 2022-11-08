Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
5 takeaways from Iowa's 2022 midterm elections
IOWA, USA — Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. The 2022 midterm elections have come and gone, but a few key questions still remain. Here are the five things Iowans should take away from the 2022 midterms. Iowa maintains its status as a...
siouxlandnews.com
"Red Wave" sweeps Iowa politics on election night
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It wasn't a red wave nationally, but Iowa saw a red tsunami locally and statewide, solidifying Republican control of the state government. Going into Tuesday night, Democrats held half of the state's elected offices - Attorney General, Auditor and Treasurer. Republicans held the Governor's office,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Northwest Iowa legislative races see some form of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City area were essentially over before they even began, the same wasn't quite true for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
2022 Iowa election results
As polls close across Iowa, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
siouxlandnews.com
Gun amendment to be added to Iowa's Constitution
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa voters passed an amendment to the state constitution adding the right to keep and bear arms on Tuesday night. This amendment makes it very difficult for lawmakers to pass gun regulations due to the added language of 'strict scrutiny'. That new phrasing is a...
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
KCCI.com
Brenna Bird wins Iowa attorney general race over longtime AG Tom Miller
DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird will become Iowa's next attorney general. If you don't see results above, click here. Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller called Brenna Bird to concede the race late Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Results show Bird has received 50.8%...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Senate Republicans To Have ‘Super Majority’ In 2023
Statewide Iowa — Republicans have won 34 seats in the Iowa Senate. Jack Whitver is the GOP leader in the Senate. In January, the Senate GOP will have the required 34 votes to confirm all state agency leaders and board and commission members Governor Kim Reynolds nominates, and Democrats cannot vote to block those appointments. Zach Wahls, the Senate’s Democratic Leader, says his party faced national headwinds that will dissipate when Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP starts to wane.
KAAL-TV
Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
Grassley faces tighter race after decades of wide victories
The only time Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley’s victory margin was smaller than 20 percentage points was in his first election to the U.S. Senate, 42 years ago.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, November 7
Sioux County native Mike Franken is campaigning in western Iowa today, the last day before tomorrow’s election. Franken seeks election to the US Senate. He describes what he would like to create in iowa. There’s a greater issue Iowa faces. He wants to bridge the deep political divide that...
siouxlandnews.com
Franken makes final stop in Sioux City ahead of Election Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Candidates across Siouxland are holding their final campaign events before Election Day, including retired US Navy Admiral and Democratic US Senate candidate Mike Franken. Admiral Franken was back in Sioux City for a "Canvas Kick-off" Event with Woodbury County Democrats on Monday, Nov. 7, speaking...
Right to bear arms on the ballot for Iowa voters
One of the hot topics on the ballot for Iowans this midterm election cycle is a measure that will greatly impact the future of gun laws in the state. The very last item on the ballot, referred to as ‘Constitutional Amendment 1’ or ‘Public Measure 1,’ could make Iowa the 45th state in the U.S. […]
