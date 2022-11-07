ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

247Sports

2023 DB Antonio Smith commits to Florida Atlantic

As Florida Atlantic prepares for its move to the American Atheltic Conference off the field, the on-the-field product has also seen major boosts. On Monday, 2023 Miami Gulliver Prep defensive back Antonio Smith announced his commitment to FAU. A three-star prospect according to 247Sports' industry-generated composite rankings, Smith held 17...
BOCA RATON, FL
wdhn.com

Tracking Nicole and tumbling temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mild once again as most locations only fall into the low and middle 60s. We’ll climb to the low and middle 80s Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine and a few clouds will fill the skies like the last several days. Tuesday night’s temperatures...
BOCA RATON, FL
iheart.com

Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce

Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
FORT PIERCE, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district will make a...
themuseatdreyfoos.com

Live Hurricane Nicole Updates

The Muse is working to provide live team coverage of Hurricane Nicole and its impacts on Palm Beach County. Check below for updates. For Palm Beach County, Evacuation Zones A and B have been given a mandatory evacuation order. If you don’t know your home’s evacuation zone, you can check at pbcgov.org/knowurzone.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Incumbent, new face coming to Palm Beach County School Board

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (CBS12) — UPDATE:. Marcia Andrews wins re-election for District 6 in the Palm Beach County School Board. Edwin Ferguson wins the District 7 seat. Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for grabs: District 6 and District 7. It comes at a time...
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Best of South Florida

New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs

Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
palmbeachstate.edu

PBSC veterans give back through community project

A group of 13 Palm Beach State College veterans including honorary guest speaker and Army veteran Van Williams helped revitalize 10 homes on Nov. 4 as part of Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County and the City of Boynton Beach’s Veterans Build. The event, presented by Vertical...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

