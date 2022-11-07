Read full article on original website
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
Historic: Jupiter boys golf captures first state championship
Jupiter High's boys golf team made history on Tuesday by winning the program's first state title at the Class 3A tournament held at Howey-in-the-Hills' Mission Inn Resort and Club. The Warriors were four-under No. 2 Columbus, shooting a final 289 for the victory. Due to the anticipated impacts of Subtropical...
247Sports
2023 DB Antonio Smith commits to Florida Atlantic
As Florida Atlantic prepares for its move to the American Atheltic Conference off the field, the on-the-field product has also seen major boosts. On Monday, 2023 Miami Gulliver Prep defensive back Antonio Smith announced his commitment to FAU. A three-star prospect according to 247Sports' industry-generated composite rankings, Smith held 17...
wdhn.com
Tracking Nicole and tumbling temperatures
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mild once again as most locations only fall into the low and middle 60s. We’ll climb to the low and middle 80s Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine and a few clouds will fill the skies like the last several days. Tuesday night’s temperatures...
Remnants of Nicole Hitting All Day Friday
cw34.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
iheart.com
Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce
Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
NBC Miami
Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district will make a...
themuseatdreyfoos.com
Live Hurricane Nicole Updates
The Muse is working to provide live team coverage of Hurricane Nicole and its impacts on Palm Beach County. Check below for updates. For Palm Beach County, Evacuation Zones A and B have been given a mandatory evacuation order. If you don’t know your home’s evacuation zone, you can check at pbcgov.org/knowurzone.
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges for Tropical Storm Nicole
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete and...
cw34.com
Incumbent, new face coming to Palm Beach County School Board
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (CBS12) — UPDATE:. Marcia Andrews wins re-election for District 6 in the Palm Beach County School Board. Edwin Ferguson wins the District 7 seat. Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for grabs: District 6 and District 7. It comes at a time...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs
Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
palmbeachstate.edu
PBSC veterans give back through community project
A group of 13 Palm Beach State College veterans including honorary guest speaker and Army veteran Van Williams helped revitalize 10 homes on Nov. 4 as part of Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County and the City of Boynton Beach’s Veterans Build. The event, presented by Vertical...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast emergency management officials prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Emergency management officials on the Treasure Coast are beginning their preparations forSubtropical Storm Nicole. St. Lucie County officials had a meeting with other local agencies Monday afternoon to discuss their plans for the storm. The county’s emergency operations center will be going to a level...
wqcs.org
SLC: Track of Tropical Storm Nicole Shifts Further South, May Come Ashore in Northern Martin County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday November 9, 2022: Time to hunker down and wait it out. Tropical Storm Nicole is knocking on our door and public safety officials are urging residents to remain indoors until the storm passes. At a briefing held at the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center...
WPTV
Nicole's winds cause downed power lines on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Downed power lines caused by Tropical Storm Nicole winds prompted a road closure Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police said power lines were downed on Georgia Avenue after a large tree branch fell on top of a power line causing a small electrical fire.
