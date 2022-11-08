Read full article on original website
Victim Critical Following Shooting Near Shopping Mall
SAN JOSE (BCN) A person was suffering from life-threatening injuries Monday evening following a shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m. at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue near the Grand Century Shopping Mall. Police don't have any suspects, according to police. Copyright © 2022...
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach, aka Linda Mar Beach, about 10 miles south of San Francisco, officials said. One man survived, and the other died at the scene, the Pacifica Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday. The San...
Southern California Men Arrested In Connection With Gas Station Robberies
Tracy Police announced the arrest Tuesday of two Southern California residents in connection to two gas station robberies last month. Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, were arrested and detained on Oct. 30 on suspicion of second-degree robbery and being a felon with a firearm. The Tracy Police Department's...
Bay Area parents killed in car crash leave behind 7-year-old twins
"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents."
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
Victim in SF attack dies from injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
Flooding Closes Fair Oaks Avenue And Tasman Drive
Flooding has closed the Sunnyvale intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive early Tuesday, according to a news release issued at 7:24 a.m. by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. This is...
Buses Temporarily Replace Bart Trains Between Antioch, Pittsburg
BART officials tweeted just before 6 a.m. Tuesday that train service has stopped between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Officials said Tri Delta buses 380 and 387 are providing service between Antioch, Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg/Bay Point station. No reason was provided for the service change. Officials urged travelers to...
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
Downed Tree Blocking State Route 92 In Both Directions
HALF MOON BAY (BCN) A large tree fell across State Route 92 early Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions in the 11000 block of the roadway (also known as San Mateo Road) in Half Moon Bay, according to a 6:59 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Bay Area's Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe shut down abruptly. Employees brought it back.
"It just shows what we meant to the community and the hole it left."
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
How to spend the perfect day in San Francisco's Mission District
This San Francisco neighborhood is like no other.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
Popular curiosity returns to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
One of the best pandemic additions to the park is back this holiday season.
Buzzy Oakland eatery Noodle Theory to close in days. Fresh pasta restaurant to replace it.
A buzzy pasta pop-up will takes the reigns of this noodle shop next spring.
San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club to finally reopen original location
Some classic dishes will return, such as the tuna poke on nori crackers. But the overall feel of dinner will be different.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
