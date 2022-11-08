ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

SFGate

Victim Critical Following Shooting Near Shopping Mall

SAN JOSE (BCN) A person was suffering from life-threatening injuries Monday evening following a shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m. at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue near the Grand Century Shopping Mall. Police don't have any suspects, according to police. Copyright © 2022...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies

Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach, aka Linda Mar Beach, about 10 miles south of San Francisco, officials said. One man survived, and the other died at the scene, the Pacifica Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday. The San...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Victim in SF attack dies from injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Flooding Closes Fair Oaks Avenue And Tasman Drive

Flooding has closed the Sunnyvale intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive early Tuesday, according to a news release issued at 7:24 a.m. by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. This is...
SUNNYVALE, CA
SFGate

Buses Temporarily Replace Bart Trains Between Antioch, Pittsburg

BART officials tweeted just before 6 a.m. Tuesday that train service has stopped between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Officials said Tri Delta buses 380 and 387 are providing service between Antioch, Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg/Bay Point station. No reason was provided for the service change. Officials urged travelers to...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Downed Tree Blocking State Route 92 In Both Directions

HALF MOON BAY (BCN) A large tree fell across State Route 92 early Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions in the 11000 block of the roadway (also known as San Mateo Road) in Half Moon Bay, according to a 6:59 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA

