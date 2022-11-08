Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
The Joni Taylor era set to begin Thursday at Reed Arena
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to tip off the Joni Taylor era against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. Taylor starts her first season with the Aggies as the eighth women’s basketball...
KBTX.com
Povzner named SEC Diver of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Povzner received his first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Aggies last week.Povzner’s top performances of the week came against TCU, where he swept the springboards to help the Aggies knock off the No. 22 Horned Frogs.
KBTX.com
Aggies ink seven standouts for 2023 campaign
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team received certification of National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork for seven of the most coveted high school players in the nation, head coach G Guerrieri announced Wednesday. ”I’m excited to welcome this talented group of student-soccer players into the...
KBTX.com
Achane closing in on 1,000 rushing for 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Aggie running back Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards last week and for the second straight season is closing in on a thousand yards. In 2021 he finished with...
KBTX.com
Aggies Earn Bid to NCAA Championship
INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Austin to play the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in an NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship first round match Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. First kick is at 5 p.m. Texas A&M drew an at-large bid to the NCAA...
KBTX.com
Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing” not frustrating
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will have its final road game of the season this Saturday when they travel to Auburn. Both the Aggies and Tigers are at the bottom of the SEC West standings and both are currently on five-game losing streaks. A&M hopes to snap...
KBTX.com
A&M inks three early enrollees in November signing period
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball announced the signing of Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson to National Letters of Intent. The 2023 signing class is a versatile group that adds depth in three different position groups. “These three players address every aspect of the court,” said Texas...
KBTX.com
Boone Patterson resigns after two seasons in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - In a short email to coaches at Caldwell High School Thursday morning, athletic director and head football coach Boone Patterson announced his resignation after two years at the school. Patterson came to Caldwell after having some success in Snook. He won his first two games with...
KBTX.com
Lake Creek ends College Station’s season with 3 set sweep in Regional Quarterfinals
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night following a 3 set loss to district rival Lake Creek 25-18, 25-10, 25-23. Lady Cougars won its first district match against the Lady Lions back in September, but lost the rematch in October.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M hosts National Semiconductor Texas Workshop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University hosted the National Semiconductor Texas Workshop on Nov. 8 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The all-day event was a collaboration between university members, government stakeholders and industry leaders to make funds and designations under the federal C.H.I.P.S. and Science act more accessible.
KBTX.com
Monday Night Weather Update 11/7
KBTX.com
Drought expands despite rain last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. Despite the rainfall that the Brazos Valley experienced last week, the region of severe drought (Level 2 out of 4) expanded into Madison, Grimes, and Walker counties. Montgomery county continues to...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Board of Regents to meet Thursday to discuss land use for new Brazos County Medical Examiners Office
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will convene Thursday afternoon to discuss several topics of interest including a parcel of land that could be used for the new Brazos County Medical Examiners Office. According to a statement released by the university system on Wednesday,...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Meteorology students assist the National Weather Service in forecasting severe weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Central Texas is known for having a large “gap” in both radar and weather observation coverage, meaning that meteorologists in the region are often missing crucial data for forecasting. The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences assisted in filling that observation “gap” on Friday, November 4th by launching two different weather balloons.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home on Brisbane Way. This home comes with a programmed digital thermostat, Energy Star appliances, CF LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC, and more.
KBTX.com
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Tuesday, Nov. 8 is The Association of Former Students’ 2022 day of giving to support the Aggie Network. This year, The Association of Former Students’ goal is to raise gifts from 5,000 donors. “There’s not a dollar goal,” Scot Walker, The Association of Former...
KBTX.com
Celebrating Veterans Day across Bryan, College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of Veterans Day, several organizations are holding ceremonies to honor our servicemen and women. Friday morning at 10 a.m. a new memorial honoring veterans and their families will be dedicated at the Bryan city cemetery. The five-element memorial honoring veterans and their families will...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students help set up 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hardworking Bryan ISD students spent their Saturday helping set up a display of 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park. The Bryan Rotary Club hosted the Field of Valor event to honor active military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. Since 2011, the Rotary Club has hosted...
KBTX.com
Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.
