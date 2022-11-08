BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Povzner received his first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Aggies last week.Povzner’s top performances of the week came against TCU, where he swept the springboards to help the Aggies knock off the No. 22 Horned Frogs.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO