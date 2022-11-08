ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chulavistatoday.com

Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. ​​The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy