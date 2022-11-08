Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Related
Hawks star Trae Young holding on to embarrassing title to start the season
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hasn’t had the easiest of times putting the ball through the hoop in the early goings of the season. He struggled from the field yet again during the Hawks’ 125-119 loss to the Utah Jazz, needing 28 shots (making 10 of them) to get 22 points.
10 games in, are the Hawks already Dejounte Murray's team?
John and Hugh chat about Dejounte Murray’s performance in the win over the Bucks with Trae out and wonder if the team would be better off with Murray taking the leadership role instead of Trae.
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming options for the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
PJ Tucker listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Hawks due to hip contusion
The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night from the State Farm Center as they look to build off their win on Monday over the Phoenix Suns at home. The Sixers had Joel Embiid return from the flu on Monday and he poured...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Jevon Carter’s stone cold response after career night in Bucks win without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday
The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night without the services of their big three – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Middleton, in particular, hasn’t played all year after he had surgery on his wrist. While fans probably scoffed and thought that the Bucks need not take the game as seriously as they could as they are only facing the Thunder, there are no easy games on the schedule.
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
Yardbarker
Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points
The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
Clutch: Ingram leads Pelicans past Bulls
CHICAGO — — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram […]
Comments / 0