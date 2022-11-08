The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night without the services of their big three – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Middleton, in particular, hasn’t played all year after he had surgery on his wrist. While fans probably scoffed and thought that the Bucks need not take the game as seriously as they could as they are only facing the Thunder, there are no easy games on the schedule.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO