Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Charlotte 105-95 to hand the Hornets their sixth straight loss
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Jerami Grant (ankle) as probable for Wednesday's contest against Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant is on track to suit up on Wednesday night despite suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Charlotte unit ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Grant to score 32.8 FanDuel points.
ESPN
Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat
MIAMI -- — Portland didn't call time. Josh Hart called game. Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired off a pass from Damian Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, capping a perfect offensive finish from Portland. The Blazers trailed for most...
FOX Sports
Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Portland Trail Blazers
A look at who is out for today's game.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) inactive Wednesday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Nurkic was downgraded to questionable on Wednesday afternoon after initially being listed as probable. This will be his first absence of the season. Drew Eubanks will replace Nurkic in the starting lineup. Nurkic has a...
Hobbling Hornets head to Miami for back-to-back set
The Charlotte Hornets have lost six straight games, and the cavalry is not yet arriving. Charlotte, which visits the Miami
ESPN
Charlotte plays Miami on 4-game road slide
Charlotte Hornets (3-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte travels to Miami looking to end its four-game road slide. Miami finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Heat averaged 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and...
Heat still working on power play alongside Adebayo, Dedmon, as Spoelstra plays the percentages
It was the open-ended question at the start of training camp that has produced the same answer 99 percent of the time for one of the team’s players. And yet it still feels as if there has yet to be absolute closure when it comes to the Miami Heat’s ultimate answer at power forward. In the wake of P.J. Tucker’s offseason free-agency departure to the Philadelphia 76ers, open competition was ...
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans fight off Bulls
Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double of 21
