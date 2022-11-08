ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat

MIAMI -- — Portland didn't call time. Josh Hart called game. Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired off a pass from Damian Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, capping a perfect offensive finish from Portland. The Blazers trailed for most...
Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) inactive Wednesday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Nurkic was downgraded to questionable on Wednesday afternoon after initially being listed as probable. This will be his first absence of the season. Drew Eubanks will replace Nurkic in the starting lineup. Nurkic has a...
Charlotte plays Miami on 4-game road slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte travels to Miami looking to end its four-game road slide. Miami finished 53-29 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Heat averaged 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and...
Heat still working on power play alongside Adebayo, Dedmon, as Spoelstra plays the percentages

It was the open-ended question at the start of training camp that has produced the same answer 99 percent of the time for one of the team’s players. And yet it still feels as if there has yet to be absolute closure when it comes to the Miami Heat’s ultimate answer at power forward. In the wake of P.J. Tucker’s offseason free-agency departure to the Philadelphia 76ers, open competition was ...
