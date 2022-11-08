ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Mocs Volleyball Loses Home Finale to ETSU 3-0

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) decision to Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Macllelan Gym. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 15-15 overall and 9-6 in league play. ETSU improves to 20-7 overall and 14-1 in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

UTC Women Can’t Hold Fourth Quarter Lead in Falling to Belmont 56-54

(gomocs.com) The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball lost a heart-breaking 56-54 decision at Belmont. The Mocs led 45-31 through three periods before getting out-scored 25-9 in the fourth. Chattanooga held the lead for 38:19 of the contest. Belmont took its first lead on two Destinee Wells free throws with 25...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs Prepare For Another SoCon Showdown Against First Place Samford

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Another week. Another SoCon showdown for the Mocs. They entertain Samford, the only unbeaten team left in conference play. Mocs need a win over the Bulldogs to obtain a share of first place. Last year against Samford the Mocs could do no wrong in whipping the Bulldogs 55-13. Said...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Mocs Fall in Opener Against College of Charleston 85-78

(gomocs.com) The Chattanooga Mocs opened the season with an 85-78 loss at College of Charleston Monday night. The game marked the debut of new Mocs coach Dan Earl. Jake Stephens and Jamal Johnson paced the Mocs with 20 apiece. Stephens (20p/11r) and Demetrius Davis (19p/12r) began their UTC careers with double-doubles. Reyne Smith led the Cougars with a game high 24 points including five 3-pointers.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Softball Showdown

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Saturday morning at Camp Jordan. And the park is packed. With people from all over the place. Over 30 states to be exact. Here to play softball. For three days. On fields all across the city. Including Dalton, Georgia. The annual Scenic City Fall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Devoris Havis a Wrecking Ball For CCS Defense

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Christian defensive end Devoris Havis should change his last name from Havis to Havoc because he’s constantly wreaking havoc for Chargers opponents. News 12’s Brian Armstrong caught up with the defensive wrecking ball. Said Havis:”I just get irritated because I feel offended when they try to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fight Flu TN Event held in Chattanooga

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department held a free flu shot event Wednesday morning to combat rising flu numbers in Tennessee. Department personnel gathered early at Orchard Knob Baptist Church to administer free flu shots to willing residents over the age of 18. The department’s...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

The Signal is moving to the old Choo Choo Convention Center

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Part of the changes at the Chattanooga Choo Choo will include a new music and event space. The Signal, currently on Chestnut Street near Finley Stadium, is moving to the old Convention Center at the Choo Choo. They hope to open up as soon as next...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot in Alton Park

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man seriously injured in Westside shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the Westside. It happened in the 800 block of West 14th Street Court after midnight. A 64 year old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. But police do not have many details of the shooting yet. If you have any...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fill The Boot drive returns this week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 68 year tradition resumes this week in Chattanooga. Firefighters are once again hitting area intersections for their Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot CAMPAIGN. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Local 820 of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association will take donations from motorists or pedestrians...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Stocking Full of Love campaign underway in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The 2022 Stocking Full of Love program is underway in Catoosa County. The program, sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office, provides toys for needy children in the county. They’ve been doing it for more than three decades, now. Last year, they helped 1,100 children...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Weekly CPD crime briefing

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During this week’s Chattanooga Police crime briefing, Chief Celeste Murphy shared the department has seen success in their robbery initiative. The CPD traveled to 30 different local business as part of the robbery initiative this week to educate owners and employees on what to look for and how to react in the case of robbery.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Inflation

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just days ago, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate again. Up three quarters of a point. That makes it harder to buy a home. And makes your credit cards more expensive. It’s all done to curb inflation, with consumer prices rising over 8 percent the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy