WDEF
Mocs Volleyball Loses Home Finale to ETSU 3-0
CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) decision to Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Macllelan Gym. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 15-15 overall and 9-6 in league play. ETSU improves to 20-7 overall and 14-1 in the...
WDEF
UTC Women Can’t Hold Fourth Quarter Lead in Falling to Belmont 56-54
(gomocs.com) The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball lost a heart-breaking 56-54 decision at Belmont. The Mocs led 45-31 through three periods before getting out-scored 25-9 in the fourth. Chattanooga held the lead for 38:19 of the contest. Belmont took its first lead on two Destinee Wells free throws with 25...
WDEF
Sweden Native Lucas Lavin Enjoying Amazing Football Journey With the Mocs
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) What does the Mocs football team have that likely no one else in college football has? A player from Sweden. It’s offensive lineman Lucas Lavin. I mean, who knew they played football in Sweden. But Lavin certainly looks the part at 6’5, 327-pounds. So what’s football like...
WDEF
Mocs Prepare For Another SoCon Showdown Against First Place Samford
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Another week. Another SoCon showdown for the Mocs. They entertain Samford, the only unbeaten team left in conference play. Mocs need a win over the Bulldogs to obtain a share of first place. Last year against Samford the Mocs could do no wrong in whipping the Bulldogs 55-13. Said...
WDEF
Chattanooga Mocs Fall in Opener Against College of Charleston 85-78
(gomocs.com) The Chattanooga Mocs opened the season with an 85-78 loss at College of Charleston Monday night. The game marked the debut of new Mocs coach Dan Earl. Jake Stephens and Jamal Johnson paced the Mocs with 20 apiece. Stephens (20p/11r) and Demetrius Davis (19p/12r) began their UTC careers with double-doubles. Reyne Smith led the Cougars with a game high 24 points including five 3-pointers.
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Softball Showdown
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Saturday morning at Camp Jordan. And the park is packed. With people from all over the place. Over 30 states to be exact. Here to play softball. For three days. On fields all across the city. Including Dalton, Georgia. The annual Scenic City Fall...
WDEF
Devoris Havis a Wrecking Ball For CCS Defense
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Christian defensive end Devoris Havis should change his last name from Havis to Havoc because he’s constantly wreaking havoc for Chargers opponents. News 12’s Brian Armstrong caught up with the defensive wrecking ball. Said Havis:”I just get irritated because I feel offended when they try to...
WDEF
Fight Flu TN Event held in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department held a free flu shot event Wednesday morning to combat rising flu numbers in Tennessee. Department personnel gathered early at Orchard Knob Baptist Church to administer free flu shots to willing residents over the age of 18. The department’s...
WDEF
RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
WDEF
The Signal is moving to the old Choo Choo Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Part of the changes at the Chattanooga Choo Choo will include a new music and event space. The Signal, currently on Chestnut Street near Finley Stadium, is moving to the old Convention Center at the Choo Choo. They hope to open up as soon as next...
WDEF
City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
WDEF
Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
WDEF
Woman dies in Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
WDEF
Two teens shot in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
WDEF
Man seriously injured in Westside shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the Westside. It happened in the 800 block of West 14th Street Court after midnight. A 64 year old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. But police do not have many details of the shooting yet. If you have any...
WDEF
Fill The Boot drive returns this week
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 68 year tradition resumes this week in Chattanooga. Firefighters are once again hitting area intersections for their Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot CAMPAIGN. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Local 820 of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association will take donations from motorists or pedestrians...
WDEF
Stocking Full of Love campaign underway in Catoosa County
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The 2022 Stocking Full of Love program is underway in Catoosa County. The program, sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office, provides toys for needy children in the county. They’ve been doing it for more than three decades, now. Last year, they helped 1,100 children...
WDEF
Weekly CPD crime briefing
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During this week’s Chattanooga Police crime briefing, Chief Celeste Murphy shared the department has seen success in their robbery initiative. The CPD traveled to 30 different local business as part of the robbery initiative this week to educate owners and employees on what to look for and how to react in the case of robbery.
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Inflation
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just days ago, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate again. Up three quarters of a point. That makes it harder to buy a home. And makes your credit cards more expensive. It’s all done to curb inflation, with consumer prices rising over 8 percent the...
WDEF
Sheriff warns of rash of Facebook or email scams targeting the elderly
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A northeast Alabama Sheriff warns about Facebook scams targeting the elderly. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says they have gotten a lot of calls lately about this type of scam. he says the scammers send a message through Facebook, Facebook messenger or email that...
