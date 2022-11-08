Read full article on original website
UTC Women Tip Shawn Poppie Era With 65-39 Win Over Young Harris
CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball took a simple axiom really seriously…”you only get one chance to make a first impression.” The ladies took it to heart starting the Coach Shawn Poppie Era off with a 65-39 win over Young Harris Monday night in McKenzie Arena.
Sweden Native Lucas Lavin Enjoying Amazing Football Journey With the Mocs
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) What does the Mocs football team have that likely no one else in college football has? A player from Sweden. It’s offensive lineman Lucas Lavin. I mean, who knew they played football in Sweden. But Lavin certainly looks the part at 6’5, 327-pounds. So what’s football like...
More To The Story with Staley: Softball Showdown
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Saturday morning at Camp Jordan. And the park is packed. With people from all over the place. Over 30 states to be exact. Here to play softball. For three days. On fields all across the city. Including Dalton, Georgia. The annual Scenic City Fall...
Devoris Havis a Wrecking Ball For CCS Defense
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Christian defensive end Devoris Havis should change his last name from Havis to Havoc because he’s constantly wreaking havoc for Chargers opponents. News 12’s Brian Armstrong caught up with the defensive wrecking ball. Said Havis:”I just get irritated because I feel offended when they try to...
WRWOS: Construction Career Academy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “You want the paper ring to face down so you put that on like that.”. Gerald Harris: “I think for the community and the students, this school this partnership with Hamilton County, Chattanooga State, Associated General Contractors and all the other various partners with the statement with the uh with the county, has come together with this brand new idea to provide some opportunities for kids in the construction field.”
RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
Driving Our Economy Forward: EPB
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga is known for having some of the best Internet in the country. A lot of it is thanks to EPB. The utility’s got a lot of history here in the Scenic City. EPB talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy...
620 acres added to land conservation on the Southern Cumberland Plateau
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Several organizations and individuals announce the protection of 620 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. TennGreen Land Conservancy, Robert D. McCaleb of Cleveland, TN, the Open Space Institute (OSI), and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee (TNC) all helped create a conservation easement for the Custard Hollow track.
Chatt State recognizes ‘National First Generation College Student Day’
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – It is National First Generation College Student Day and nearly one in four Chattanooga State Community College students identify as the first in their family to attend college. Tuesday afternoon Chatt State offered a celebration of their First Gen students. Amanda Jordan with Chatt State...
City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
The Signal is moving to the old Choo Choo Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Part of the changes at the Chattanooga Choo Choo will include a new music and event space. The Signal, currently on Chestnut Street near Finley Stadium, is moving to the old Convention Center at the Choo Choo. They hope to open up as soon as next...
Woman dies in Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
Jewish and Campus Community Respond to Anti-Semitic Flyers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-The campus of UTC was marred by anti-Semitic flyers that were posted on campus over the weekend. The flyer claimed that the vast majority of slave owners in America’s past were Jewish. This claim is historically inaccurate but is being increasingly pushed by celebrities such as Kanye West and Kyrie Irving.
Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
Two teens shot in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two teenagers last night in Alton Park. But almost all the details at TBD. Police got a call about shots fires around the Bethlehem Center on West 38th Street around 7:15 on Sunday night. But they didn’t find any...
More To The Story with Staley: Inflation
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just days ago, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate again. Up three quarters of a point. That makes it harder to buy a home. And makes your credit cards more expensive. It’s all done to curb inflation, with consumer prices rising over 8 percent the...
Red Bank & Collegedale will shake up city government on election day
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – With most of the attention directed toward the races of the U.S. House and the State Senate, there are local elections that are grabbing attention.In Red Bank, three of the five commission seats are contested in this election and current mayor Hollie Berry is running against opponent, Dari Owens.
Sheriff warns of rash of Facebook or email scams targeting the elderly
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A northeast Alabama Sheriff warns about Facebook scams targeting the elderly. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says they have gotten a lot of calls lately about this type of scam. he says the scammers send a message through Facebook, Facebook messenger or email that...
