abc27 News

Hershey advances to state quarterfinals, defeats Furness

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey boys soccer defeated Horace Howard Furness High School 2-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals. The Trojans will now face Ambridge in the quarterfinals on Saturday Nov. 12. Ambridge is rolling with momentum after the second-seed out of District 7 defeated Bradford 7-0 […]
HERSHEY, PA
d9and10sports.com

PIAA Releases 2022 Quarterfinal Sites for Volleyball, Soccer Saturday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA Wednesday released its quarterfinal sites for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. All contests are being played Saturday, Nov. 12. In volleyball, a pair of contests involving District 10 teams will be played at Slippery Rock High School. In Class 1A, District...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

