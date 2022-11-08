Read full article on original website
1 critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person early Thursday. Officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive, near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue, just before 1 a.m. They found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores
Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/police-arrest-indianapolis-serial-robbery-suspects/. Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies …. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November....
Teen checked into hospital following shooting at northeast side gas station
A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
cbs4indy.com
Veterans Day Parade a go for downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — After a two year absence, the Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade will return to downtown Friday. The parade has not been in-person since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year due to adverse weather conditions. The parade will start at noon,...
Person shot dead near Massachusetts and 34th on Indy's NE side
A person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials,. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
cbs4indy.com
Father recalls family deaths 10 years after Richmond Hill explosion
INDIANAPOLIS — It was on the night of Nov. 10, 2012, just a little after 11, when the south side community of Richmond Hill was rocked by an explosion that some neighbors at first thought was as the result of a plane crash. John Longworth recalls what he was...
WISH-TV
Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
cbs4indy.com
Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months
EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery.
Man shot dead at trailer park on Indy's southwest side
A person was shot to death near a trailer park Tuesday afternoon on the city's southwest side, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after someone was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue. This is near the intersection of Grant and 34th Street. Officers responded to the area around 11:45...
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
20 residents displaced in apartment fire on Indianapolis' southeast side
The occupants of at least 16 apartments were displaced after a fire early Tuesday at the Emerson Village Apartments complex on the city's southeast side, officials say.
IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Tuesday, IMPD said. Just before 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl
An area paramedic is facing seven counts of child molestation after a 9-year-old told a school teacher that she was inappropriately touched by the man.
ISP: 2 hospitalized after 4-car crash involving pedestrian on I-70 east of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a four-car crash involving a pedestrian along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. along I-70 eastbound, near North Sherman Drive, which is east of downtown Indianapolis. After one car...
Cancer survivor waiting for ride to bingo killed by stray bullet in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — On a quiet Tuesday afternoon on South Monroe Street in Muncie, neighbors are mourning the loss of 43-year-old Joanie Webb. Police said she was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home. "It could have been pretty much anyone on this block," said neighbor Billy...
