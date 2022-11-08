ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/police-arrest-indianapolis-serial-robbery-suspects/. Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies …. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Veterans Day Parade a go for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — After a two year absence, the Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade will return to downtown Friday. The parade has not been in-person since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year due to adverse weather conditions. The parade will start at noon,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after someone was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue. This is near the intersection of Grant and 34th Street. Officers responded to the area around 11:45...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Tuesday, IMPD said. Just before 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police: South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
SOUTH BEND, IN

