Boone, NC

Mountaineers Break Scoring Record with 142 Points in Season-Opening Win

BOONE, N.C. – App State men's basketball scored the most points in school history during a dominant performance in which the squad defeated Warren Wilson, 142-74. The Mountaineers showcased their depth in front of the Holmes crowd, with all 15 players earning minutes and no one going above 20. The Black & Gold had 79 bench points, 52 points in the paint, 45 fast-break points, and went 39-43 from the line (.907). Their 30 assists were the most that the team has achieved during Dustin Kerns‘ time as head coach.
Long-forgotten War of 1812 veteran grave rediscovered

Grave marker of Edmund McKinney, a veteran of the War of 1812. Mark Slaughter (left) and Doug Mitchell (right) at the restored monument of a Surry County veteran of the War of 1812. Just in time for Veterans Day, the grave of an area veteran of the War of 1812...
Pat Harrigan’s family ‘out to the four winds’ after shooting

(NewsNation) — A shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina home of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents is under investigation. Harrigan’s parents were watching Harrigan’s young children, ages 3 and 5, when a bullet shattered their laundry room window the night of Oct. 18. No one was physically injured.
Live Results: Lincoln County

Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
Man sentenced to life without parole for shooting death of veteran

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after entering a guilty plea to the 2020 shooting death of a local veteran. On Nov. 4, 2022, Marvin Randall Hensley, 35, of Nebo, pled guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, also of Nebo.
