wataugaonline.com
Mountaineers Break Scoring Record with 142 Points in Season-Opening Win
BOONE, N.C. – App State men's basketball scored the most points in school history during a dominant performance in which the squad defeated Warren Wilson, 142-74. The Mountaineers showcased their depth in front of the Holmes crowd, with all 15 players earning minutes and no one going above 20. The Black & Gold had 79 bench points, 52 points in the paint, 45 fast-break points, and went 39-43 from the line (.907). Their 30 assists were the most that the team has achieved during Dustin Kerns‘ time as head coach.
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged
A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
North Carolina man charged with felony after posting woman’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
Microsoft to invest $1B to build data centers in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Microsoft officials said Wednesday it is investing at least $1 billion for the phased development of four data centers in Catawba County over the next 10 years. The data centers will be in Conover, Hickory and Maiden, county officials said. Those include tracks of land...
Elkin Tribune
Long-forgotten War of 1812 veteran grave rediscovered
Grave marker of Edmund McKinney, a veteran of the War of 1812. Mark Slaughter (left) and Doug Mitchell (right) at the restored monument of a Surry County veteran of the War of 1812. Just in time for Veterans Day, the grave of an area veteran of the War of 1812...
Speed a factor in deadly head-on crash on Catawba County road, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash shut down a Catawba County road Tuesday morning. Around 6 a.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol went to Robinson Road, south of Shuford Road. The area is near the Catawba Country Club. Troopers said in a release a 2013 Ford Focus...
Raleigh News & Observer
Microsoft to invest at least $1 billion in NC county at several sites. Here’s the latest
Microsoft is investing at least $1 billion in Catawba County by building four data centers there, local officials announced Wednesday. The data centers will be in Conover, Hickory and Maiden, and the project will create at least 50 jobs, according to officials. Microsoft will develop the sites over the next 10 years.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
newsnationnow.com
Pat Harrigan’s family ‘out to the four winds’ after shooting
(NewsNation) — A shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina home of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents is under investigation. Harrigan’s parents were watching Harrigan’s young children, ages 3 and 5, when a bullet shattered their laundry room window the night of Oct. 18. No one was physically injured.
Live Results: Lincoln County
Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
WLOS.com
Man sentenced to life without parole for shooting death of veteran
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after entering a guilty plea to the 2020 shooting death of a local veteran. On Nov. 4, 2022, Marvin Randall Hensley, 35, of Nebo, pled guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, also of Nebo.
