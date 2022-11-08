ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
universitystar.com

Bobcat football chokes double-digit lead, winless on road

Bobcat football (3-6, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference) remains winless on the road despite leading by three touchdowns in the first quarter against Louisiana-Monroe (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) on Nov. 5. The Warhawks retaliated by outscoring the Bobcats 17-3 after trailing, which cut the Texas State lead to seven at...
SAN MARCOS, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West Ouachita High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on November 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
EL DORADO, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bradley wins bid to become Grambling mayor

The city of Grambling is in for significant change in its government following Tuesday’s election results. Former City Council member Alvin Bradley, a Democrat, hauled in a majority 50.86% of the vote (383 ballots cast), outdistancing Democratic incumbent Edward Jones, who totaled 32.80% of votes (247). Current Councilman Toby...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston Council approves utility rate hikes

City of Ruston utility consumers will feel a pinch to their pocketbooks starting in January after Ruston’s aldermen approved ordinances to increase rate fees for electricity and water. Alderman Jim Pearce was the lone councilman voting against the rate increase while Melanie Lewis, Carolyn Cage, Angela Mayfield and Bruce...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jonesboro man arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child

JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members. Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it […]
JONESBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DOTD gives update on Cheniere Lake Bridge and spillway project

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, La. After the construction of the new spillway, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Parish School Board set for new term

The results are in, and the newest term for the school board in Lincoln Parish has been set after Tuesday’s election. Following are the results of each district in the parish:. District 1: Danielle Williams. District 2: David Ferguson (Unopposed) District 3: Clark Canterbury. District 4: Donna Doss (Unopposed)
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Bienville Parish election results

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four of the seven seats on the Bienville Parish School Board were up for grabs after the challenger for District 5 dropped out of the race. Voters in Bienville Parish also had a parish-wide millage to consider. Enter the name of your town or...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
DOWNSVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with gun on campus

A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
STERLINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy