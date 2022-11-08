Read full article on original website
universitystar.com
Bobcat football chokes double-digit lead, winless on road
Bobcat football (3-6, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference) remains winless on the road despite leading by three touchdowns in the first quarter against Louisiana-Monroe (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) on Nov. 5. The Warhawks retaliated by outscoring the Bobcats 17-3 after trailing, which cut the Texas State lead to seven at...
Monroe, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
KSLA
Arkansas college student killed during GSU alumni after party in Bienville Parish
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An Arkansas university student was killed and three other people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning in Bienville Parish. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. during a large party that a Grambling State University alumni group was holding at the Bonnie & Clyde RV Resort along Louisiana Highway 9 two miles south of Arcadia.
Republican Ronnie Temple elected City Marshal of Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Ronnie Temple (R) was elected as the City Marshal of the City of Winnsboro. (Bruce McCarthy/Ronnie L. Temple)
cenlanow.com
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bradley wins bid to become Grambling mayor
The city of Grambling is in for significant change in its government following Tuesday’s election results. Former City Council member Alvin Bradley, a Democrat, hauled in a majority 50.86% of the vote (383 ballots cast), outdistancing Democratic incumbent Edward Jones, who totaled 32.80% of votes (247). Current Councilman Toby...
Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man
Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Council approves utility rate hikes
City of Ruston utility consumers will feel a pinch to their pocketbooks starting in January after Ruston’s aldermen approved ordinances to increase rate fees for electricity and water. Alderman Jim Pearce was the lone councilman voting against the rate increase while Melanie Lewis, Carolyn Cage, Angela Mayfield and Bruce...
Jonesboro man arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child
JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members. Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it […]
DOTD gives update on Cheniere Lake Bridge and spillway project
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, La. After the construction of the new spillway, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish School Board set for new term
The results are in, and the newest term for the school board in Lincoln Parish has been set after Tuesday’s election. Following are the results of each district in the parish:. District 1: Danielle Williams. District 2: David Ferguson (Unopposed) District 3: Clark Canterbury. District 4: Donna Doss (Unopposed)
ktalnews.com
Bienville Parish election results
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four of the seven seats on the Bienville Parish School Board were up for grabs after the challenger for District 5 dropped out of the race. Voters in Bienville Parish also had a parish-wide millage to consider. Enter the name of your town or...
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He is possibly in the West Monroe or Union Parish area. If you have […]
Town of Winnsboro under boil advisory until further notice
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 7, 2022, the Town of Winnsboro announced a boil advisory for the entire town. According to officials, the advisory is taking place due to damage to the water main line. The boil advisory will be effective immediately.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with gun on campus
A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
Republican Cynthia Brown elected School Board Member for District 5 of Catahoula Parish
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Cynthia Brown (R) elected as member of school board for District 5 of Catahoula Parish.
Democrat Brenda Shelling elected School Board Member for District 7 of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Brenda Shelling (D) was elected as a Member of School Board District 7 of City of Monroe.
