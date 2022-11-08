ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Planning Commission OKs proposal to build apartments at site of former Morning Call headquarters

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission advanced a preliminary/final land development plan for an apartment complex at the former headquarters of a daily newspaper Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. The project, offered by City Center Investment Corporation, calls for a five-story, 248,000 square-foot building with 231 apartment units at...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Twp. to hold public hearing for new zoning ordinance

PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night at the township building established a public hearing date for a new zoning ordinance. Supervisors set Dec. 5 for the public hearing, with Dec. 12 as a potential continuation date. If the Dec. 12 meeting is not required, it will be cancelled.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Town hall addresses concerns about Route 183 safety

BERNVILLE, Pa. — People in the Bernville area were given the opportunity Wednesday night to voice their concerns about Route 183 to local, state and county officials. The town hall meeting came as those officials, including Bernville Borough Council Vice President Mary Himmelberger, said people continue to express their concerns about Route 183, from speeding to illegal passing.
BERNVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton waives certain parking fees for holiday season

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved waiving certain parking fees during the upcoming holiday season. The fees will be waived for the South Third Street and Northampton Street lots, in addition to on-street metered parking spaces. The waivers begin Black Friday, Nov. 25, and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bernville residents make plea to address Route 183 safety

BERNVILLE, Pa. – Dozens of people filled the cafeteria inside the Penn-Bernville Elementary School for a town hall, raising concerns about issues including speeding and illegal passing on Route 183. It's a road Jeffrey Strause said he has been traveling for 40 years. "The traffic has continually gotten worse...
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the scene, but there's no...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning raises concerns over vacant home

Nesquehoning council has concerns over several blighted properties in the borough, but one building is of great concern because it is half of a double home. During council’s recent meeting, Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani gave updates on the 10 blighted homes she picked as the first group of properties that need to be addressed. She outlined these properties two months ago and has been providing updates monthly.
NESQUEHONING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Hugh Moore Park facility that’s critical to shad program damaged by storm. Funding sought.

For decades, the Delaware River Shad Fishermen’s Association (DRSFA) has been a friend of area anglers and conservationists, with the volunteer-run organization working hard to support American shad conservation and restoration efforts on the Delaware River, as well as promote shad fishing and its recreational and economic-related benefits to the region.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Machine mixup, printer problems plague Greater Hazleton polling sites

Voting got off to a slow start in two wards in West Hazleton Tuesday morning after one of the judges of election discovered they had the wrong machines. It was one of several problems at Greater Hazleton polling sites — and those were separate of the approximately three dozen polling sites throughout Luzerne County that ran out of ballot printing paper.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

