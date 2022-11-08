Read full article on original website
Man charged in October fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing criminal homicide charges after a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood in October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man dies at hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, 40-year-old Donte Brewer was arrested on Wednesday. He is accused...
Man charged after October homicide in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges for a shooting that killed one person in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood in October. The shooting occurred in the area of Millbrae Way and Ionic Way on Oct. 25. An 18-year-old was killed in the shooting. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police investigating...
26-year-old charged in deadly Pittsburgh shooting from September
PITTSBURGH — A 26-year-old is being charged following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood that happened in September. Marvin Terrance Roberson of Pittsburgh is being charged with criminal homicide and unlawful carry of a firearm. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the...
Charges dismissed against teenager accused in Kennywood shooting
PITTSBURGH — Charges against the teenager accused of being one of the suspects in the Kennywood shooting in September have been dropped. Darryl Pirl was charged as an adult and was facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
Pitt Men’s Basketball commits officially sign with Panthers during early signing period
The good feeling around the Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball program is continuing to roll. After a win against UT-Martin that left good impressions amongst the fan base, looks like there is more good news ahead. All three of the recruiting class of 2023 will sign to play for the...
Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in
A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl in Duquesne
A Butler man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Pittsburgh to possessing drugs, including fentanyl, last year in Duquesne. Gerry Lee Kendall, 41, pleaded guilty before Senior District Court Judge Arthur J. Schwab on a charge of possessing 10 grams or more of a drug mixture containing fluorofentanyl and fentanyl.
After making statement with playoff win, Ligonier Valley runs into powerful Beaver Falls
Ligonier Valley celebrated its first WPIAL playoff win last Friday night — on the bus ride home. It was loud. It was a good time. The bus was rocking as it pulled out of the parking lot at Offutt Field in Greensburg and made its way eastbound on Route 30.
Pittsburgh police arrest suspect in parking dispute shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have arrested a woman whom they believe was involved in a shooting in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood, which allegedly began over a parking dispute. Officers were called to 1354 Goettman Street for multiple calls reporting a person shot on Saturday. When they arrived,...
Homicide charges to be filed in East Liberty shooting
PITTSBURGH — A 26-year-old man is being charged for shooting and killing a man in East Liberty in September. Marvin Roberson is facing criminal homicide and gun violation charges for the shooting death of 25-year-old Rayvaughn Perkins. Perkins died at a hospital after being shot Sept. 29 in the...
19-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood identified
PITTSBURGH — The person shot and killed Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood has been identified. Brandon Robinson Jr., 19, of Pittsburgh, was shot in the area of Roll and Reifert streets around 6:35 p.m, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Pittsburgh police said there were two ShotSpotter...
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
Police: 2 juveniles shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police say. Police and medics were sent to Elmore Street at around 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a male suffering from a graze wound to the head on Reed Street and another male shot in the hand and leg.
Man arrested after throwing rocks at cars, threatening worker at Fort Pitt Tunnel, police say
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he trespassed at the Fort Pitt Tunnel, threw rocks at vehicles and threatened a PennDOT worker with a knife. Court documents say 44-year-old Bilgehan Muhlis Dogrusoz was running into traffic, throwing rocks and was armed with a brick at the Fort Pitt Tunnel on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh police seek missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Jourdan Gaetano, 27, was last seen in the downtown area on Saturday, police said. Gaetano (pictured above) is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 115 pounds, and is known to frequent the Dormont, Lawrenceville and Allentown areas, police said.
Sheraden woman pleads guilty to killing girlfriend last year
As detectives investigated the Oct. 3, 2021, shooting death of Kia Reynolds, they learned from her family that she’d been trying to leave her girlfriend. They also discovered a Valentine’s Day card that Unique Lane gave to Reynolds. In it, Lane wrote, “’til bullets do us part.’”...
Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh
A man is dead after being fatally shot in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said Zone 3 officers were dispatched for two Shotspotter alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m. One alert was along the 200 block of Wilbur Street, and the other was along the 1000 block...
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
