Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

26-year-old charged in deadly Pittsburgh shooting from September

PITTSBURGH — A 26-year-old is being charged following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood that happened in September. Marvin Terrance Roberson of Pittsburgh is being charged with criminal homicide and unlawful carry of a firearm. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges dismissed against teenager accused in Kennywood shooting

PITTSBURGH — Charges against the teenager accused of being one of the suspects in the Kennywood shooting in September have been dropped. Darryl Pirl was charged as an adult and was facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in

A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl in Duquesne

A Butler man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Pittsburgh to possessing drugs, including fentanyl, last year in Duquesne. Gerry Lee Kendall, 41, pleaded guilty before Senior District Court Judge Arthur J. Schwab on a charge of possessing 10 grams or more of a drug mixture containing fluorofentanyl and fentanyl.
DUQUESNE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police seek missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Jourdan Gaetano, 27, was last seen in the downtown area on Saturday, police said. Gaetano (pictured above) is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 115 pounds, and is known to frequent the Dormont, Lawrenceville and Allentown areas, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sheraden woman pleads guilty to killing girlfriend last year

As detectives investigated the Oct. 3, 2021, shooting death of Kia Reynolds, they learned from her family that she’d been trying to leave her girlfriend. They also discovered a Valentine’s Day card that Unique Lane gave to Reynolds. In it, Lane wrote, “’til bullets do us part.’”...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh

A man is dead after being fatally shot in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said Zone 3 officers were dispatched for two Shotspotter alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m. One alert was along the 200 block of Wilbur Street, and the other was along the 1000 block...
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

