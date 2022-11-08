The 8th grade A team lost to Dodge City Comanche yesterday 10-27. The Apaches started off slow and allowed Comanche to get a 2-12 lead going into half time. We had a much better second half. We held them to 6 points in the 3rd quarter and then we both put up 9 points in the 4th quarter. We were led by Selena Ontiveros with 7 points and Ashley Viscarra with 5 points. We will try to bounce back on Thursday when we take on Garden City Kenneth Henderson.

