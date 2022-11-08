Read full article on original website
Evelyn Elaine Batt
Evelyn Elaine Batt, formerly of Liberal, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 8, 2022, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, at the age of 73. She was born on October 5, 1949, to Willard and Helen Downing of Liberal, Kansas. Evelyn grew up in Liberal and...
Danny E. Dewell
FOWLER – Danny E. Dewell, age 74, passed away early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas. He was born March 21, 1948, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Alden (Duke) and Melva (Heinz) Dewell. Dan grew up in Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1966. He then served in the United States Navy. After his discharge, he returned to the Fowler area for most of his life.
Chris K McDaniel
Chris K McDaniel, 69, of Liberal, passed away on Tuesday November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 25, 1952 to Howard and Stella (Atterbery) McDaniel at Great Bend, KS. On November 6, 1976 he married Mary Ramona “Mona” Casaus at Liberal, KS. On August...
Seward With All Conference Selections After Title
LIBERAL, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) and Region VI announced the all-conference teams. The Lady Saints have four student-athletes recognized with Head Coach Geno Frugoli named KJCCC Coach of the Year. Seyun Park is named the most valuable player in the KJCCC and named to the all-conference first team for the third straight season. Sarah Cruz was named to the KJCCC first-team all-conference for the second straight season for the former freshman of the year. Freshman Rafaela DaSilva was named to the first team all-conference, and sophomore transfer Aubreigh Haxtonwas named honorable mention in the conference.
Middle School Results
The 8th grade A team lost to Dodge City Comanche yesterday 10-27. The Apaches started off slow and allowed Comanche to get a 2-12 lead going into half time. We had a much better second half. We held them to 6 points in the 3rd quarter and then we both put up 9 points in the 4th quarter. We were led by Selena Ontiveros with 7 points and Ashley Viscarra with 5 points. We will try to bounce back on Thursday when we take on Garden City Kenneth Henderson.
Saints Grind Out a Win in Trinidad
With the fans in Trinidad’s Scott Gym seemingly caving in on them, the Seward County Saints took an 81-77 decision Tuesday night. Seward gained a team building road win against a program which won their region last year. The Saints played smothering defense in the first half in building...
KDOT Meeting on Regional Projects Set for Tonight
The public is invited to attend a meeting on U.S. 54 expansion in Seward County and other regional projects on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Avenue, in Liberal. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is hosting the event. KDOT...
TCEC and its Employees Give $7,000 to Area Food Pantries
Area food pantries are thankful for their local electric cooperative and its employees this month. TCEC (Tri-County Electric Cooperative) matched donations from its employees to eight food pantries, issuing checks totaling $7,000 to help feed children, seniors and families living with food insecurity. While local results may vary, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma helps provide four meals for every dollar donated. That measures up to 28,000 meals made possible by the contribution.
Liberal City Commission Meets Approves RHID Project Plan
The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening and adopted Ordinance 4586 Which will grant a special use permit for the opening of a daycare located at 930 N Kansas. The owner has preliminary plan approval from the Kansas State Fire Marshal and has developed a traffic plan. The Special Use was approved by the Liberal Metropolitan Area Board of Zoning Appeals on October 19th.
Seward County Commission Approves Sale of Fire Truck to the City of Liberal
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening and approved the sale of the 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine with no loose equipment to the Liberal Fire Department for the amount of $20,000.00. The 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine is no longer in service with the County Department.
