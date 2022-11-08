Read full article on original website
A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies
Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice
Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
Ted Cruz claimed on 'The View' that his wife Heidi laughed when Trump insulted her looks back in 2016
Ted Cruz said his wife, Heidi Cruz, laughed off Donald Trump's insult about her looks. Cruz said his "feelings were hurt" but that he moved on to focus on serving Texans. Trump in 2016 posted an unflattering photo of Cruz's wife next to one of his own wife, Melania. Sen....
Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill
President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
Cheney: McConnell was 'wrong' in thinking Republicans could ignore Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responds to reporting that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not understand why she wouldn’t “just ignore [Trump] like I do” on Meet the Press.Oct. 23, 2022.
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements with former aides
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook. Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings...
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Former Trump attorney: Trump doesn't want to be President. He wants to be dictator
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reacts to new exclusive footage of Congressional leaders during the January 6th insurrection, and discusses former President Trump's response.
Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings
Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate
Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
Full Cheney: ‘If Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) discusses the January 6th select committee’s subpoena of former President Donald Trump, her political future and the future of the Republican Party in an exclusive interview.Oct. 23, 2022.
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
A Trump White House lawyer wrote in an email that he was 'concerned' about the former president signing a sworn statement verifying inaccurate information on voter fraud, per Axios report
Eric Herschmann, a former White House lawyer, was concerned about a sworn statement Trump ultimately signed. An email obtained by Axios shows the lawyer warned against signing off false claims of voter fraud. Herschmann once asked the architect of the election scheme if he was "out of his effing mind."
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
