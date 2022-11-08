ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies

Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill

President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate

Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Business Insider

A Trump White House lawyer wrote in an email that he was 'concerned' about the former president signing a sworn statement verifying inaccurate information on voter fraud, per Axios report

Eric Herschmann, a former White House lawyer, was concerned about a sworn statement Trump ultimately signed. An email obtained by Axios shows the lawyer warned against signing off false claims of voter fraud. Herschmann once asked the architect of the election scheme if he was "out of his effing mind."
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
