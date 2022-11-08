Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Support On Friday
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 500 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 16,080-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Australian Market Sharply Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply higher on Friday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 at five-month highs to move above the 7,100 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with strong gains across all sectors, led by technology stocks, as softer-than-expected US inflation data raised hopes for a slower pace of interest rate hikes.
Thai Stock Market Tipped To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slumping more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,620-point plateau although it's due for support on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,450-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
CD Rates Today: November 8, 2022—Rates Broadly Edge Higher
Today’s best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—range as high as 4.40%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Take a look at the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today:...
A Never-Before-Seen Opportunity: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Bear Market
Recession fears have caused the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market this year, and many individual growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) have seen their share prices plunge 95% and 78%, respectively, and both stocks hit an all-time low this week. That creates a never-before-seen buying opportunity.
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
3 Reasons 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Bitcoin
After a 59% return in 2020 and a 60% return in 2021, a 67% decline year to date clearly wasn't the type of performance that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors were expecting in 2022. But as legendary investor Peter Lynch once stated, "The key to making money in stocks is to...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
This Tech Stock Is Down 40% and Looks Like a Solid Bargain, But Is It Worth Buying?
Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) have slipped 40% in the past year thanks to the weakness in the global smartphone market, but the company sprung a surprise when it released fiscal 2023 second-quarter results (for the three months ended Oct. 1, 2022) on Nov. 2. The chipmaker, which is known...
SPDR S&P Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.18, changing hands as high as $49.64 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
This Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Deliver on Its Promises
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is often seen as an economic bellwether, and for good reason. The package delivery, shipping, and logistics provider is a global titan that provides a good reading on the health of the consumer, the e-commerce industry, and businesses as measured by freight volumes. Based on its latest guidance, things look cautiously optimistic.
Morgan Stanley Sells Almost all Unity Software (U) Position After Q3 Update
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 260,571 shares of Unity Software Inc (U). This represents 0.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20,095,927 shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 98.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
Land This Bargain 5.9% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Executive Chairman Nordhagen Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 4, National Storage Affiliates Trust's Executive Chairman, Arlen Dale Nordhagen, invested $2,007,640.00 into 53,000 shares of NSA, for a cost per share of $37.88. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Nordhagen, with shares changing hands as low as $37.76 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
