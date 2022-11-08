Austin Theory fails in WWE Raw Money in the Bank cash-in

Theory attempted to win the United States Championship from Seth Rollins.

Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank.

Monday's episode of Raw ended with a failed Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins in an attempt to win the United States Championship, but Rollins ended up defeating Theory after involvement by Bobby Lashley.

Lashley was on a warpath after losing to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. When Rollins issued an open challenge tonight, Lashley attacked him and their match never got started. Lashley demolished Rollins and slammed him through the announce table.

After officials got Lashley to back off, Theory came down with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory cashed in and was on the verge of winning the match until Lashley pulled him out of the ring. Lashley attacked Theory and left him laying.

The referee started to count Theory out, but he made it back in the ring at the last second. Rollins immediately hit a stomp and pinned Theory to retain the United States Championship.

Rollins won the United States Championship from Lashley on Raw last month. Before that match, Lashley was attacked by Lesnar. Rollins goaded Lashley into still having the match despite Lesnar's attack.

Theory had held the Money in the Bank briefcase since winning the men's MITB ladder match this July.

Theory is the fifth wrestler to be unsuccessful in their Money in the Bank cash-in.