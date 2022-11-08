ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day

Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
AMES, IA
247Sports

Signing Day: Iowa State basketball Class of 2023 Overview

Iowa State's class of 2023 enters the early signing period ranked No. 6 in the entire country, per 247 Sports. That class consists of five-star forward Omaha Biliew, four-star forward Milan Momcilovic, four-star composite guard Jelani Hamilton, and three-star forward Kayden Fish. 247 Sports' director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Joens goes for 28, Iowa State cruises in school day game

No. 8 Iowa State’s annual school day game went as according to plan as it could for the Cyclones, who rolled past Cleveland State in an 87-54 win. Ashley Joens led the team in scoring, putting up 28 points and 11 rebounds in front of a crowd made up of students she’s taught in the past year.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State blows past IUPUI, pulls away in an 88-39 rout

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and Iowa State won its fifth straight season opener, cruising past IUPUI, 88-39 on Monday night. The Cyclones, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, debuted five players from the transfer portal and have three freshmen and a walk-on on their roster to start the season.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Fake field goal powers Johnston to State

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston is headed to the Dome for the first time in school history. As KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt reports, it took every player — and every play in the book — to get it done.
JOHNSTON, IA
247Sports

10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class

On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
IOWA CITY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Blake Petersen enters transfer portal

Iowa State defensive end Blake Peterson entered the transfer portal Tuesday, despite the Cyclones having three regular season games remaining to play. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen. The redshirt junior had appeared in every game Iowa State has played this season, totaling nine tackles on...
AMES, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Ankeny volleyball trio, Centennial’s Pratt named to CIML Conference first team

The Ankeny volleyball team placed three players on the CIML Conference first team and had seven players recognized overall by the coaches in the new nine-team league. Ankeny Centennial, meanwhile, led the second team with three selections and had six players honored altogether. The Hawkettes placed senior setter Jesa Wallace,...
ANKENY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Srinivas wins Iowa House District 30 race

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Megan Srinivas won election Tuesday for Iowa House District 30. Srinivas, an infectious disease physician, defeated Jerry Cheevers. She is the youngest woman of color ever elected to the Iowa legislature. Srinivas will represent the south side of Des Moines. “I’m so honored that...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Webster City building collapsing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman celebrates 115th birthday

LAKE CITY, Iowa — At 115 years of age, Bessie Hendricks has lived through some things. Twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And even two Chicago Cubs World Series championships (1908 and 2016). According to the Gerontology Research Group, she is the oldest...
LAKE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE

