cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
Signing Day: Iowa State basketball Class of 2023 Overview
Iowa State's class of 2023 enters the early signing period ranked No. 6 in the entire country, per 247 Sports. That class consists of five-star forward Omaha Biliew, four-star forward Milan Momcilovic, four-star composite guard Jelani Hamilton, and three-star forward Kayden Fish. 247 Sports' director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein...
cyclonefanatic.com
Joens goes for 28, Iowa State cruises in school day game
No. 8 Iowa State’s annual school day game went as according to plan as it could for the Cyclones, who rolled past Cleveland State in an 87-54 win. Ashley Joens led the team in scoring, putting up 28 points and 11 rebounds in front of a crowd made up of students she’s taught in the past year.
KCCI.com
Iowa State blows past IUPUI, pulls away in an 88-39 rout
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and Iowa State won its fifth straight season opener, cruising past IUPUI, 88-39 on Monday night. The Cyclones, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, debuted five players from the transfer portal and have three freshmen and a walk-on on their roster to start the season.
KCCI.com
Fake field goal powers Johnston to State
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston is headed to the Dome for the first time in school history. As KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt reports, it took every player — and every play in the book — to get it done.
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
cyclonefanatic.com
Blake Petersen enters transfer portal
Iowa State defensive end Blake Peterson entered the transfer portal Tuesday, despite the Cyclones having three regular season games remaining to play. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen. The redshirt junior had appeared in every game Iowa State has played this season, totaling nine tackles on...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny volleyball trio, Centennial’s Pratt named to CIML Conference first team
The Ankeny volleyball team placed three players on the CIML Conference first team and had seven players recognized overall by the coaches in the new nine-team league. Ankeny Centennial, meanwhile, led the second team with three selections and had six players honored altogether. The Hawkettes placed senior setter Jesa Wallace,...
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Srinivas wins Iowa House District 30 race
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Megan Srinivas won election Tuesday for Iowa House District 30. Srinivas, an infectious disease physician, defeated Jerry Cheevers. She is the youngest woman of color ever elected to the Iowa legislature. Srinivas will represent the south side of Des Moines. “I’m so honored that...
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman celebrates 115th birthday
LAKE CITY, Iowa — At 115 years of age, Bessie Hendricks has lived through some things. Twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And even two Chicago Cubs World Series championships (1908 and 2016). According to the Gerontology Research Group, she is the oldest...
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
