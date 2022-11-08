An MMORPG set in the Horizon universe might be on the way, with sources saying Sony is partnering up with NCSoft for it. According to the Korean news website MTN, sources said that Sony partnered up with NCSoft to develop the MMORPG. These sources said that discussions are underway regarding the collaboration. They said that once the discussions conclude, NCSoft may be able to ask for help from Sony regarding the development. MTN further says that the game is using the codename “Project H”, and that NCSoft is using that codename in its hiring ads.

1 DAY AGO