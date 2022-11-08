Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: A new ‘Horizon’ MMO might be in development and we might not get a ‘Call of Duty’ in 2023
News has been circling from all over the gaming sphere today as Horizon Zero Dawn might be getting a sequel, but this time in the form of an MMO, Beat Saber is getting yet another music pack, the newest VR headset might kill you and we might not be playing a new Call of Duty in 2023.
PlayStation celebrates God Of War Ragnarök release with new freebie
God of War Ragnarök is out now and to celebrate the continuation of Kratos and Atreus' odyssey (and those glowing review scores), there's a freebie for some players to scoop up. According to OpenCritic, God of War Ragnarök is the third most highly rated game to release this year,...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
Gizmodo
Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Created a VR Headset That Kills You If You Die in the Game
It’s an old trope in a lot of dumb sci-fi movies that involve virtual reality: you die in the game, you die in real life. In said movies, characters get trapped in a video game and must play for their lives. If their avatar perishes, so do they. Well,...
NME
‘Kingdom Hearts’ and ‘Skyrim’ are coming to PlayStation Plus
PlayStation has revealed the latest batch of games coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service, with the likes of Skyrim and Kingdom Hearts being just some of the standouts. In a blog post on its official website, PlayStation has revealed several titles coming to PlayStation Plus this month, with the...
TechRadar
Bandai Namco was pitched a 16-bit Dark Souls, and it looks fantastic
If you ever thought Dark Souls had one too many dimensions, then Thomas Fei has good news for you. The artist has shared an image of a 2D version of Dark Souls 3 that was pitched to publisher Bandai Namco back in 2016. The Dark Souls 3 artwork, which Fei...
New PlayStation Plus free games for November confirmed, including Skyrim
Well, here we are again. It’s already time for November’s next instalment of free PlayStation Plus games. It feels like just days ago we were doing this in October. They do say how time flies when you're having fun. Last week, PlayStation released November’s three Essential tier free titles. Those are the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nioh 2, and Heavenly Bodies.
Engadget
Watch Nintendo’s Indie World stream here at 12PM ET
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. In a few short hours, Nintendo will stream its latest Indie World Showcase. Announced on November 7th, the company promised approximately 25 minutes worth of information about upcoming indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can watch the entire event unfold on the gaming giant’s website, as well as its YouTube and Twitch channels. If you miss the livestream, don’t worry: we’ll have you covered with coverage of the major announcements from the event.
Harvestella has one of Final Fantasy 14's most-cherished memes
“Remember us. Remember that we once lived.”
dayton247now.com
Oculus inventor claims he made VR headset that will kill you if you die in a game
Palmer Luckey, the creator of the Oculus Rift, says he has a VR headset that will kill the user in real life if they die in a video game. The headset is rigged with explosive charge modules aimed at the user's head. If they were to die in the game, the charges would go off, exploding their brain, according to Vice.
Horizon MMORPG might be on the way, made by NCSoft and Sony
An MMORPG set in the Horizon universe might be on the way, with sources saying Sony is partnering up with NCSoft for it. According to the Korean news website MTN, sources said that Sony partnered up with NCSoft to develop the MMORPG. These sources said that discussions are underway regarding the collaboration. They said that once the discussions conclude, NCSoft may be able to ask for help from Sony regarding the development. MTN further says that the game is using the codename “Project H”, and that NCSoft is using that codename in its hiring ads.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
Upcoming PC Games: All the new PC games coming in 2022 and beyond
The biggest new PC games that should be on your radar, from Homeworld 3 to Sons of the Forest
Nintendo revises Switch forecast, announces joint venture with DeNA, updates best-selling games list and more
In brief: Nintendo's latest financial report revealed some interesting tidbits regarding the Japanese gaming giant. As part of its six-month earnings briefing, Nintendo reduced its fiscal year Switch sales forecast by two million units to 19 million. The company said hardware production is on the road to recovery due to an improving supply chain and that their revised guidance is based on production and shipments to date.
dotesports.com
Inscryption is coming to Nintendo Switch
The critically acclaimed indie game Inscryption is making its way to the Nintendo Switch. In an announcement made near the end of today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the company revealed that Inscryption will be arriving on Switch on Dec. 1. The game is already available on PC through most digital outlets, including Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it came to PlayStation 4 and 5 in August of this year.
