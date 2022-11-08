Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Midnight model shows GOP barely winning control of House
Laughing matter: Midnight projection shows GOP barely winning control of House. NBC News is projecting Republicans will secure the majority in the House by one seat but left the door open for Democrats to hold on to their majority. The projection just before midnight was Republicans with 219 seats and...
‘The Trump playbook’: Republicans hint they will deny election results
Some candidates are already questioning the integrity of the vote and undermining the credibility of the results
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Barack Obama says the GOP is the only party that 'actively tries to discourage citizens from voting'
Barack Obama said the Republican party "actively tries" to keep citizens from voting at a campaign rally. Obama made the comments in Pennsylvania at a rally for candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. In 2021, 19 states passed 34 laws that restricted voting, according to The New York Times. Former...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
Democratic election losses will spur calls for Biden to step aside in 2024
President Joe Biden has a looming decision over whether to seek reelection in 2024 as scrutiny over his age and ability to lead the Democratic Party mounts ahead of the midterm election results. The question has hovered over the final weeks of the midterm elections as Biden warned that democracy...
Democrats, Wake Up: Black Voters Aren't Engaged in the Midterm Elections | Opinion
Experts are ringing the alarm bells that Democrats could lose suburban voters, rural whites, and blue-collar workers in next month's midterms. But they're missing out on one of the Democrats' biggest problems: Black voters are not interested in the 2022 elections. How do I know this? Well, I have unique...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
The Most Dangerous Republicans on the Ballot
It was more than a little troubling when Marjorie Taylor Greene, someone who had demonstrated an affinity for QAnon while pushing several other conspiracy theories, was elected to Congress in 2020. The House of Representatives voted to strip her of her committee assignments shortly after her term began, and even the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her views “deeply disturbing.” A lot can change in two years. The Republican Party is now totally in thrall of extremists and conspiracy theorists, including former President Donald Trump, who made professing a belief that the 2020 election was stolen is...
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Bad Takes: Despite Republicans' claims this election cycle, they're not going to improve the economy
Even though the GOP trots out fresh talking points every election, the core of its economic plan remains the same: give the rich a lot more money.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls
About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.
ABC News
Exit polls: Inflation, abortion rights drive voters to polls
Going into the midterms, likely voters named the economy their top issue. Voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the midterm elections that will determine which party holds the Senate and House of Representatives and could significantly impact President Joe Biden's agenda for the final two years of his first term in the White House.
Elon Musk Urges Twitter Users to Vote Republican Day Before Midterms
Elon Musk urged Twitter users to vote for Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm elections on Monday, less than 24 hours before voters head to the polls. Musk, now the owner of the social media giant, weighed in on the hotly election midterm elections after facing weeks of backlash over possible changes to Twitter policy surrounding the platform's freedom of expression.
Comments / 0