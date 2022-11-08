ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Most Dangerous Republicans on the Ballot

It was more than a little troubling when Marjorie Taylor Greene, someone who had demonstrated an affinity for QAnon while pushing several other conspiracy theories, was elected to Congress in 2020. The House of Representatives voted to strip her of her committee assignments shortly after her term began, and even the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her views “deeply disturbing.” A lot can change in two years. The Republican Party is now totally in thrall of extremists and conspiracy theorists, including former President Donald Trump, who made professing a belief that the 2020 election was stolen is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

Exit polls: Inflation, abortion rights drive voters to polls

Going into the midterms, likely voters named the economy their top issue. Voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the midterm elections that will determine which party holds the Senate and House of Representatives and could significantly impact President Joe Biden's agenda for the final two years of his first term in the White House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Elon Musk Urges Twitter Users to Vote Republican Day Before Midterms

Elon Musk urged Twitter users to vote for Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm elections on Monday, less than 24 hours before voters head to the polls. Musk, now the owner of the social media giant, weighed in on the hotly election midterm elections after facing weeks of backlash over possible changes to Twitter policy surrounding the platform's freedom of expression.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy