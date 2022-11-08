Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night
The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
11 Things to Remember This Veterans Day
The date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the end of World War I, which occurred at the 11th hour of 11th day of the 11th month.
macaronikid.com
FREE: NOV 9TH- 🎖️ 28TH VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION BY PERIMETER SCHOOL
Perimeter School will continue our 28-year tradition of students and faculty expressing appreciation to veterans for their service at the Perimeter School Veterans Celebration. Please join us in-person or online on Wednesday, November 9 at 9:30 AM as we honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Our...
