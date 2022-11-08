Read full article on original website
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
News Channel Nebraska
Big second half run propels Kansas past Omaha, 89-64
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Omaha Mavericks made noise inside a raucous Phog Allen Fieldhouse Monday night, but a big run by the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks lifted the roof off the building and turned the Mavericks away. Creighton Prep grad Luke Jungers pulled Omaha within seven points just over three...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning clocking time of possession for Michigan game
NEBRASKA CITY – Husker Radio Network analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that time of possession must lean in Nebraska’s favor to give the Huskers a chance of upsetting Michigan on Saturday. Benning noted that Nebraska is coming...
News Channel Nebraska
Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year
LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
fox9.com
PJ Fleck to Gophers: Pay no attention to Northwestern’s 1-8 record
MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck has had one consistent message to the University of Minnesota football team as it takes a two-game win streak into Northwestern this week: Don’t even bother looking at the Wildcats’ 1-8 record. The Gophers mounted a second half comeback in a 20-13 win at...
News Channel Nebraska
List: High school student-athletes sign with colleges
Here's a list of high school athletes from the Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming who've signed to play collegiate athletics. Not seeing an athlete? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. **. Bridgeport. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Colorado basketball. Scottsbluff. Payton Burda, Black Hills State University basketball. South Platte. Avery...
News Channel Nebraska
Election results for Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Election night has arrived in Nebraska. Tune into News Channel Nebraska for all the latest updates from across the state, including the gubernatorial election, as well as local races across Nebraska.
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
News Channel Nebraska
The Gift of Music: Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK program
KEARNEY, Neb. – You can see the joy on Claire Bahensky’s face when she plays her new saxophone. Music makes the 10-year-old Lincoln girl happy. It’s something she discovered earlier this year, when students at St. Joseph Catholic School were preparing to transition from plastic recorders to more complex instruments.
News Channel Nebraska
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
News Channel Nebraska
Separate pursuits near Lincoln, Nebraska City lead to arrests of two women
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403, according to NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound, Thomas said.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska: Nebraska Sen. Blood takes on Republican Pillen in governor race
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had...
Minnesota Had Four Big Powerball Winners Monday, Jackpot Reportedly Won
There was a little drama Monday as the record Powerball jackpot climbed over the $2 billion mark. Usually, the drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there was a delay on November 7. The delay was reportedly due to one of the 48 participating lotteries...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale
Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
News Channel Nebraska
Two teenagers shot near Omaha parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning. Officers were called to 19th and Douglas streets around 8:30 a.m. Two teenage victims were taken to a hospital. The severity of their wounds was not immediately known. While the...
Election 2022: Ellison, Blaha Hold Slim Leads
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two of Minnesota's statewide races are still too close to call. In the Minnesota Attorney General's race, incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison is leading his Republican challenger Jim Schultz by just 20,875 votes. And, in the race for Minnesota Auditor incumbent Democrat Julie Blaha is leading...
