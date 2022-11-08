ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WHNT-TV

Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. Congress

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. Congress
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Dale Strong Madison County Commission Meeting

Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Still Serving Veterans named Nonprofit of the Year

Still Serving Veterans, an organization based in Huntsville, was recently honored as Nonprofit of the Year at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Small Business Awards Gala.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Schools in Athens update on State of Education in Limestone County

School leaders in Athens have focused on the transition from high school to college. Fostering relationships in the community to create the ideal partnership for students to get jobs or continue their education after high school.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens

After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have Served

Madison County is calling on its residents to take part in a campaign this week to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. That campaign is called "Operation Green Light".
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Lauderdale County Midterm Election Results

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Lauderdale County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama appeals court set to hear oral arguments Thursday in William Darby's murder conviction

Alabama's Court of Criminal Appeals will hear oral arguments in former Huntsville police officer and convicted murderer William Darby's appeal Thursday morning in Birmingham. Ahead of the arguments, Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard sat down with WAAY 31 to provide context on where the appeal stands. Darby was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker while Darby was on duty.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart

Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office was hospitalized last month.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

