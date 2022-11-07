Read full article on original website
What happened in Texas elections: A breakdown of key races and why neither party is satisfied
DALLAS — The national political narrative Wednesday morning was of Democrats overperforming and stopping a predicted red wave. It didn’t materialize in Texas either, but neither party us truly happy with the results. “Obviously we would love better results in the statewide elections,” Jamarr Brown, the Texas Democratic...
Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state
TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here. And when the polls closed at 7 p.m., the results started streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke. Our election results page will update in real-time...
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas governor race recap
WFAA's Morgan Young highlights the end of campaigns for winning incumbent Greg Abbott and his challenger, Beto O'Rourke. Cleo Greene looking at the votes by county.
Interactive map: County-by-county election results for key 2022 Texas races
TEXAS, USA — The polls closed for most of Texas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. And results poured in from across the state. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was vying for reelection against Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, and ABC News called the victory for Abbott shortly before 10 p.m. Lt....
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a “red wave.” Not in Texas.
TEXAS, USA — In a pivotal first election after the complete upending of abortion access in the United States, things looked about the same as always in Texas. Republicans swept easily to victory statewide, shoring up the Legislature’s dominant anti-abortion bloc, and at least three more cities passed local ordinances further banning the procedure.
Texas House election results: Republican Angie Chen Button keeps District 112 seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Election results show Republican Angie Chen Button keeping her State House seat against her Democratic opponent Elva Curl. Button is ahead of Curl by more than 7,000 votes, about 10% more of the total vote. Button has represented District 112 in the Texas House of...
Election Day: Texas governor racing heats up
Polls have been putting Gov. Greg Abbott a few points ahead. We'll see who resonates most with voters after Election Day.
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
Texas governor candidates Abbott, O'Rourke will spend election night in border towns
DALLAS — The candidates for Texas governor have chosen where they will be on election night Tuesday -- along the southern border. Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security a focal point of his reelection campaign. And the border is where his campaign will end. The incumbent spent the...
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most...
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
Texas Elections: Incumbent Ken Paxton, Rochelle Garza face off in Texas Attorney General race
HOUSTON — Election Day is right around the corner and the Texas Attorney General's seat is up for grabs. Political newcomer Rochelle Garza is hoping to knock two-term Ken Paxton out of his position, but the battle has proven to be a challenge. Who is Ken Paxton?. Republican Paxton...
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
Texas Elections: Dan Patrick and Mike Collier face off in Lieutenant Governor race
TEXAS, USA — Among this year's most high-profile midterm election races is the showdown for Texas' lieutenant governor between incumbent Republican Dan Patrick and his Democratic challenger Mike Collier. Who is Dan Patrick?. Patrick was first elected lieutenant governor in the 2014 midterm election and is seeking his third...
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Call logs show lack of urgency from Gov. Abbott in Uvalde school shooting, Sen. Gutierrez says
UVALDE, Texas — Nearly six months after the Robb Elementary School shooting, information continues to trickle out. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released the call logs between Governor Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw Monday. Gutierrez said he’s had these logs for 60 days and released them now out of frustration for the lack of transparency.
Tropical update: Nicole to make landfall in Florida as a category 1 hurricane Wednesday night
Nicole may become the first landfalling US hurricane in the month of November since Kate hit the panhandle of Florida as a cat. 2 in 1985. No threat to Texas.
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live Florida radar
Tropical Storm Nicole is moving through Florida. Here's a live look at the latest radar.
