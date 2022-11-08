Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a huge contest to preview as the Badgers and Hawkeyes meet to battle it out for the Heartland Trophy. To start, we discuss how the Badgers offense will look to move the football against what looks like a very, very strong Iowa run defense.... at least on paper. After that, we talk about how the Wisconsin defense will look to attack this Iowa offense that has been, well, bad for most of the season in 2022. Later, we talk about a key to victory, players to watch, and get into a score prediction.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO