Wisconsin Football defensive grades: Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig star in Badgers 23-10 win over Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers had a strong victory against the Maryland Terrapins, dominating to the tune of a 23-10 game at Camp Randall Stadium to push the Badgers into second place in the Big 10 West. With poor weather conditions, the Badgers needed to dominate the trenches to give themselves an...
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 383: Wisconsin Football vs. Iowa Preview with Black Heart Gold Pants
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a huge contest to preview as the Badgers and Hawkeyes meet to battle it out for the Heartland Trophy. To start, we discuss how the Badgers offense will look to move the football against what looks like a very, very strong Iowa run defense.... at least on paper. After that, we talk about how the Wisconsin defense will look to attack this Iowa offense that has been, well, bad for most of the season in 2022. Later, we talk about a key to victory, players to watch, and get into a score prediction.
Wisconsin Basketball vs. South Dakota: Game Thread
HEYOOOOOO. THE BADGERS ARE BACK. Yes, the Wisconsin Badgers are back in action tonight to get their season underway against the South Dakota Coyotes. Last year, Wisconsin went 25-8 on the year and took home a share of the Big Ten Regular Season title. This year, Wisconsin loses some big names but returns plenty of familiar faces as well as some talented new faces. Back is the likes of Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl, and Tyler Wahl but the Badgers also got some reinforcements with the likes of Max Klesmit (Wofford Transfer) and Kamari Mcgee (UWGB Transfer).
Wisconsin Football at Iowa Betting Preview
The Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes renew their rivalry this weekend in the 96th meeting between the two schools. Last time these two teams met Wisconsin put together a dominating defensive performance en route to a 27-7 victory at Camp Randall. This week the Heartland Trophy Game travels to Iowa...
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa in Week 11
The Wisconsin Badgers kick off Trophy SZN on the road this week as they travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. At the beginning of the year it appeared this game would be one that would decide the Big Ten West, but instead both teams come in barely clinging to any chance at the division title. The loser of this contest will be out of the running, but the winner will still have the slightest of shots.
Wisconsin Football: Badgers pick up commitment from 2023 Quarterback Cole LaCrue
Fire those cannons! It appears the Wisconsin Badgers have finally found their quarterback in the 2023 class as Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to Wisconsin this afternoon. LaCrue is rated as a 3-star quarterback by 247 Sports and is ranked as the 19th best player in the state of Colorado...
After a shaky start, Badgers CB Jay Shaw is finding his ground
When announcing his transfer in the offseason, cornerback Jay Shaw was expected to take this Badgers defense to the level of consistency they had seen in years past following the departure of several defensive backs. Following a season in which he was named a second-team All-Pac 12 player, Shaw was...
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 382: Wisconsin football & Men’s Basketball pick up big wins
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to discuss after a busy few days of Wisconsin athletics. To start, we discuss a recent big recruiting win as the Badgers picked up a commitment from 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue Monday evening. After that, we recap the Badgers dominating win over the Maryland Terps this past Saturday and break down what stood out from their impressive win.
