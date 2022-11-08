Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraskans encouraged to prepare for winter weather as cold temperatures approach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As winter weather encroaches, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency shares tips to help citizens prepare for any situation before it happens. On Thursday, state and county emergency managers will promote Nebraska’s Winter Weather Awareness Day. “Every season we look ahead to the winter hazards...
klkntv.com
Cold air is on the way
A cold front is going to roll through tonight into Thursday morning bringing with it much colder air and chances for showers and storms. Those storms will be around in the early morning hours, but we clear out by the afternoon. After that, we remain cold and dry for much of the next 10 days, with a small chance for some rain/snow mix on Monday.
klkntv.com
Warm days are coming to an end
The weather will undergo big changes as a cold front passes through the area in the morning. This front also brings the chance to see some showers along and behind the front. Stormcast depicts the rainfall potential well on Thursday morning. While showers are possible, they aren’t likely to drop much accumulation given their quick-moving nature.
klkntv.com
Warm on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front
A big drop in temperatures will arrive sooner rather than later. That said, we’ve got one more day of warm weather before winter arrives in full force. As of Wednesday morning, a frontal system is draped across central Nebraska. Southeast Nebraska is on the warm side of this boundary, and it will remain that way for the day on Wednesday. We’re forecasting highs in the middle-70s in Lincoln, likely breaking the record high of 74°.
klkntv.com
Really warm, then really cold
We’re about to experience an incredible cool down Thursday, but before that it’s going to be warm. So warm that we’re expecting record heat on Wednesday! Thursday will be a transition day where it’ll be very warm in the morning, then very cold in the afternoon. After that, we’ll see bitterly cold temperatures all the way through next week. Storms are going to be possible on and off Thursday, then it’ll be dry through the weekend and into next week.
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
newsdakota.com
Upated; Winter Storm Advisory
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
klkntv.com
A gloomier forecast for Election Day
Everyone is waking up to clouds on Tuesday morning, and even spotty rain in some areas. We expect off-and-on showers to continue through the day, but there will be many dry periods. Any showers will move quickly, and you may hear a rumble of thunder at times. It’s otherwise cloudy...
Winter storm watches issued in Minnesota ahead of snow; latest on rain system
Winter storm watches have been issued in parts of Minnesota ahead of a late-week snowstorm, while there has been a shift in the rain system set to hit the state midweek. The National Weather Service has a winter storm watch now in effect in a vast swath of the state, stretching from west-central to far northeastern Minnesota.
Wednesday update: Major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
kjzz.com
Strong winter storm expected to impact roads across Beehive State, heavy snow in mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong winter storm is expected to impact roadways throughout the Beehive State, including heavy snow in the mountains. The storm will hit around noon on Tuesday and last until Thursday morning. Monday, 9:00 p.m. - Storm Timeline, According To 2News Meteorologist Chase Thomason.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Large winter storm set to move across Upper Midwest Thursday/Friday
Monday will be a pretty standard November day with some sunshine early and things getting a bit cloudier in the afternoon. High temps in the low 40s. The rest of the week is more chaotic. Temps rise above average Tuesday as winds turn out of the south. Highs in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week.
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
klkntv.com
Snowfighers needed: City of Lincoln hosts hiring event for backup snowplowers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is looking for “snowfighters.”. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hosted a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to employ backup snowplowers for this winter. Officials say they are looking for about 20-30 people to be on the standby team, as the transportation...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
Comments / 0