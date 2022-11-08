We’re about to experience an incredible cool down Thursday, but before that it’s going to be warm. So warm that we’re expecting record heat on Wednesday! Thursday will be a transition day where it’ll be very warm in the morning, then very cold in the afternoon. After that, we’ll see bitterly cold temperatures all the way through next week. Storms are going to be possible on and off Thursday, then it’ll be dry through the weekend and into next week.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO