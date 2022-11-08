ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Cold air is on the way

A cold front is going to roll through tonight into Thursday morning bringing with it much colder air and chances for showers and storms. Those storms will be around in the early morning hours, but we clear out by the afternoon. After that, we remain cold and dry for much of the next 10 days, with a small chance for some rain/snow mix on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warm days are coming to an end

The weather will undergo big changes as a cold front passes through the area in the morning. This front also brings the chance to see some showers along and behind the front. Stormcast depicts the rainfall potential well on Thursday morning. While showers are possible, they aren’t likely to drop much accumulation given their quick-moving nature.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warm on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front

A big drop in temperatures will arrive sooner rather than later. That said, we’ve got one more day of warm weather before winter arrives in full force. As of Wednesday morning, a frontal system is draped across central Nebraska. Southeast Nebraska is on the warm side of this boundary, and it will remain that way for the day on Wednesday. We’re forecasting highs in the middle-70s in Lincoln, likely breaking the record high of 74°.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Really warm, then really cold

We’re about to experience an incredible cool down Thursday, but before that it’s going to be warm. So warm that we’re expecting record heat on Wednesday! Thursday will be a transition day where it’ll be very warm in the morning, then very cold in the afternoon. After that, we’ll see bitterly cold temperatures all the way through next week. Storms are going to be possible on and off Thursday, then it’ll be dry through the weekend and into next week.
LINCOLN, NE
newsdakota.com

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
MINNESOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
klkntv.com

A gloomier forecast for Election Day

Everyone is waking up to clouds on Tuesday morning, and even spotty rain in some areas. We expect off-and-on showers to continue through the day, but there will be many dry periods. Any showers will move quickly, and you may hear a rumble of thunder at times. It’s otherwise cloudy...
LINCOLN, NE
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
unothegateway.com

Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare

With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
NEBRASKA STATE

