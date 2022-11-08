Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
South Carolina man is dead after shooting in Lee County, Virginia, police say
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man is dead in Lee County after allegedly being shot in the face, police say. According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area, regarding a possible gun shot, Saturday.
wjhl.com
Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report
Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
Police release photos of people wanted for questioning in Florence Waffle House shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police released photos Wednesday of people wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting Oct. 30 at a Waffle House that injured a bystander. Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, according to police. One person was injured in the shooting. Police believe […]
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
WRDW-TV
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two people on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. Jada Galloway, 22 is describes as 5 feet tall and weighing 231 pounds, while Rakimma Galloway, also 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 231 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
South Carolina man arrested for trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades, knives on plane
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man from Columbia, South Carolina, has been arrested and is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades and knives onto a plane, officials said. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, David Lee...
coladaily.com
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit
A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. According to detention records, Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
wpde.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Florence County coroner identifies victims in 2 separate deadly weekend shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified two victims in separate deadly shootings over the weekend. Dominique Maxie Taylor, 34, of Florence, died in a shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane, according to von Lutcken. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a […]
South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
37 arrested for drug trafficking following 4-day operation in South Carolina
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine.
wjhl.com
Treece, Kinnick back on JC school board along with incumbents Hager, Hall
Two challengers joined two of three incumbents in gaining election to the Johnson City Board of Education Tuesday. Treece, Kinnick back on JC school board along with …. Two challengers joined two of three incumbents in gaining election to the Johnson City Board of Education Tuesday. 2 juveniles charged with...
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
Deputies seize cocaine, marijuana at Florence County home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said. Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name […]
Hamlet Police seek suspects in theft cases
HAMLET — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspected thieves. The Hamlet Police Department posted several photos to its Facebook page on Tuesday of a man they say “is a subject of interest in a recent motor vehicle theft from the ABC Store.”. The...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Comments / 0