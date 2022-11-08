ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, SC

wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WRDW-TV

Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two people on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. Jada Galloway, 22 is describes as 5 feet tall and weighing 231 pounds, while Rakimma Galloway, also 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 231 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
coladaily.com

Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. According to detention records, Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC
KRMG

South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
wach.com

Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies seize cocaine, marijuana at Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said. Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet Police seek suspects in theft cases

HAMLET — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspected thieves. The Hamlet Police Department posted several photos to its Facebook page on Tuesday of a man they say “is a subject of interest in a recent motor vehicle theft from the ABC Store.”. The...
HAMLET, NC

