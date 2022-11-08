Read full article on original website
tcu360.com
TCU Undergraduate Council to vote on graduation reduction Friday
Graduation requirements that administrators hope will attract and maintain more transfer students will be voted on this Friday by the undergraduate council. The provost office has proposed reducing graduation requirements for undergraduates so that transfer students can progress more quickly to meet degree requirements. The proposal was discussed during the...
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
WFAA
Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state
TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here. And when the polls closed at 7 p.m., the results started streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke. Our election results page will update in real-time...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization initiatives on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos had the chance to weigh in on the reform—and each of them passed the cannabis measures on their ballots.. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy...
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
tcu360.com
Live blog: Texas midterm election day 2022
Texans head to the polls today to cast their votes in the 2022 midterm election. Please check back for Politifrog’s ongoing coverage throughout the day and night. Outside of McLean Sixth Grade Center, near TCU’s campus, one TCU alumnus said that he based his vote on which candidate he thought would be best for stabilizing the economy.
Four More Years For Texas Governor Abbott
Governor Abbott wind election over Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. As polls closed on Tuesday evening and votes were counted, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term in the Austin office. Abbott was at the same location where he began his re-election campaign in McAllen.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below. Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
KHOU
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
Texas leaders, Uvalde families react to midterm election results
One Texas leader called it a 'tough night.'
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results
Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
KXAN
GOP makes history in South Texas congressional race, despite other losses
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Nexstar) — While a “red wave” in South Texas wasn’t as big as the GOP was hoping for, Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz still made history becoming the first Republican to represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District. After running for the same...
KSAT 12
Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
KVUE
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
fox26houston.com
Abbott and Patrick widen lead over challengers in early voting polling - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - It is finally time to "choose", in Harris County, throughout the Lone Star state, and across the entire nation. Here in Texas where the border is in crisis, elective abortion has been banned, school children have been massacred, and the power grid failed, a majority of Texans appear "inclined" as they say to "dance with who brung them."
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
