ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin governor’s race neck and neck on Election Day

Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire. U.S. Senate campaigns share what it takes to win. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Gubernatorial candidates share final messages to supporters

Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire. U.S. Senate campaigns share what it takes to win. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Gubernatorial candidates share what it takes to win

Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race

Unexpected voter turnout caused long lines Tuesday at a Town of Middleton polling location. Results continue to roll in two hours after polls close. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. WEC notes voters show eager participation in absentee voting. Updated: 13 hours...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WEC notes voters show eager participation in absentee voting

Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire. U.S. Senate campaigns share what it takes to win. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Campaigns share what it will take to win

Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wisconsin. Gubernatorial candidates share what it takes to win. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Campaigns shared...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin

Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe says voters can still register at the polls. Gov. Evers' final message to people was that every single vote counts, saying he knows the election will come down to the wire.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

ELECTION LIVESTREAM & LIVE BLOG

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day has arrived. Months filled with campaign stops, debates, and non-stop political ads have led to today. On Tuesday, voters – at least those who did not go early – headed to polling places across Wisconsin to pick the candidates who will lead the state for the next four years and a senator whose vote could be critical in the coming years.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Evers makes final campaign stop in Madison, Michels near Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The night before the elections, the fight for governorship is not over. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the incumbent, joined dozens of supporters from the Teamsters union late Monday alongside other top Democrats running for office. “Wisconsin is in a good place going forward,” Evers said. “Our...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Stream NBC15 News’ in-depth Wisconsin election coverage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday’s Election Day. That means all eyes are on the Badger State and NBC15 News wants to offer a complete look at the races that affect you most. The race between incumbent Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes is drawing national attention as one of the races that could help decide which parties will control the upper chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Despite record high temps, a few strong storms possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we’re monitoring a cold front that will impact southern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop along that cold front, and a few of those storms could produce some strong wind gusts of 50-60 mph. The highest potential for some of those stronger storms is for locations to the west of Madison.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy