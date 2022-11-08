Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Flames – 11/7/22
The New York Islanders needed a win like their recent one. After losing 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings to snap their win streak and poor play through two periods, they came back against the Calgary Flames, scoring three unanswered goals to win 4-3 in overtime. This isn’t the first...
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 0
Stopping all 40 shots he faced, the 21-year-old looked unbeatable while backstopping the Panthers to an impressive 3-0 win over the Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Stronger as the game went on, and required to be stronger as the game went on," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said when asked about Knight's stellar performance between the pipes.
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
Yardbarker
Devils Sweep Home & Home With Flames
The New Jersey Devils swept their season series against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night with a 3-2 victory in front of their home crowd at Prudential Center. After sweeping their three-game Western Canada road trip, the team returned to Newark in hopes of keep their six-game winning streak alive. Fan attendance was up last night as 13,096 filed into the arena, which was 1,549 more than those who attended their prior home game on Oct. 30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BRUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Boston. The Flames close out a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Sportsnet 360 will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The FAN will handle the radio duties. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
FOX Sports
Arizona brings road win streak into matchup with New York
Arizona Coyotes (4-6-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (9-5-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the New York Islanders. New York has gone 5-2-0 at home and 9-5-0 overall....
NHL
Preview: November 10 vs. Edmonton
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are right back to game action Thursday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-4-1 (17 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 9. Oilers Record:...
